England women roar to sixth consecutive victory over Wales in commanding 62-0, 11-try win
Wigan Warriors' Isabel Rowe contributed 22 points as England routed Wales for the sixth consecutive time; Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live
Saturday 9 August 2025 19:45, UK
England roared to a sixth consecutive victory over Wales with a commanding 11-try, 62-0 win at The Gnoll in Neath.
Tries from Jenna Foubister, Hannah Jones, Lucia Davies and Lucy Murray, along with three Isabel Rowe conversions, put the visitors 22-0 up at half-time.
After the break Eva Hunter scored twice on her debut while Rowe, Bella Sykes, Davies, Eboni Partington and Georgia Wilson also went over.
Rowe, the 18-year-old Wigan Warriors half-back, finished the match with 22 points.
