England women roar to sixth consecutive victory over Wales in commanding 62-0, 11-try win

England roared to a sixth consecutive victory over Wales with a commanding 11-try, 62-0 win at The Gnoll in Neath.

Tries from Jenna Foubister, Hannah Jones, Lucia Davies and Lucy Murray, along with three Isabel Rowe conversions, put the visitors 22-0 up at half-time.

After the break Eva Hunter scored twice on her debut while Rowe, Bella Sykes, Davies, Eboni Partington and Georgia Wilson also went over.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rowe, the 18-year-old Wigan Warriors half-back, finished the match with 22 points.

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.