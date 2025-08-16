Super League: Leeds Rhinos run in 11 tries against Castleford Tigers as Hull FC beat Leigh Leopards

Leeds celebrated head coach Brad Arthur's decision to extend his stay with the resurgent Rhinos by scoring more than 50 points for the first time in Betfred Super League action this season.

The visitors ran in 11 tries in a 64-4 win, with Jake Connor contributing 22 points with a try and nine conversions, and Brodie Croft, Ryan Hall and Ash Handley crossing twice in a crushing win that moves their side within two points of second-placed Wigan, as woeful Castleford fell to another damaging defeat.

Arthur's impact has been remarkable since his arrival at Headingley late last year, and his decision to stay until at least the end of 2026 is a further sign of the confidence currently flowing through the Rhinos' veins.

It is a different story for Castleford, who were simply abject all afternoon, and had only a late try from full-back Jenson Windley - scant reward for a torrid afternoon for the 19-year-old - to show for their efforts.

Leeds took fewer than five minutes to signal their intent at the renamed OneBore Stadium as Connor lofted an audacious kick on their second play and Harry Newman juggled it over the line to give the Rhinos the lead.

Four minutes later another perfectly judged kick from Connor was grasped by Lachlan Miller under the posts to extend their lead, and already there were signs of discontent among the long-suffering home fans.

A video replay failed to lighten the mood as Louis Senior's attempt to haul the Tigers back into the match by running onto Alex Mellor's dribbled kick was ruled out for a knock-on in the build-up.

Teenager Presley Cassell, roped in at prop due to injuries decimating the Rhinos' regular front row, marked a first start to remember after 20 minutes when he twisted over after a late offload from Keenan Palasia.

Andy Ackers sent Croft spurting through for Leeds' fourth and it was quickly followed by a fifth from James Bentley that once again left Windley badly exposed.

It was proving a desperately tough afternoon for the 19-year-old, who signed a long-term deal with the club last month only to find himself asked to play in an unfamiliar role due to injuries to Fletcher Rooney and Tex Hoy.

Leeds should have had more, a Handley effort ruled out and Hall fumbling Handley's pass in the right corner, before Hall did make it six, ensuring the half-time hooter was met with a cascade of boos by the home fans.

There was no letting up from the Rhinos after the break. Handley swiftly skated over for a seventh, Newman's beautifully weighted pass gifted Hall his second in the corner, then Connor backed over for one of his own on the hour mark.

The home fans began streaming for the exits before Croft added a second and Handley jogged over for the 11th, before those who remained were at least given something to cheer as Windley skipped over on what otherwise proved a day to forget.

Tigers coach lambasts 'pathetic' performance

Castleford's interim head coach Chris Chester launched a scathing attack on his players following the defeat.

The Rhinos ran in 11 tries in a thoroughly one-sided display that left the home fans streaming for the exits long before full-time, and Chester was left with no illusions about the size of the task in hand.

"I thought it was pathetic," said Chester. "The way we played in that first 40 minutes was probably the worst individual and collective performance I've ever been involved in.

Image: Sam Lisone of Leeds Rhinos charges forward

"I made it quite clear at half-time what I thought about that first 40 minutes, and it just continued in the second half. I can only sit here and apologise for the lack of effort.

"I could tell after three minutes we were in for a long afternoon. We're taking two steps forward then three steps back and a lot is to do with mentality.

"When things aren't going well there are too many guys here who just wave the white flag, and that's more disappointing than anything. There were some players who gave a good account of themselves but I think you could count on two fingers who they were."

Martin takes star billing as Hull FC beat Leopards

In-form Lewis Martin bagged his 28th try of the season as Hull boosted their Betfred Super League play-off hopes with a hard-fought 18-12 win over Leigh.

Hull saw a 12-0 half-time lead wiped out following quickfire tries after the interval from Lachlan Lam and Gareth O'Brien, whose misplaced pass allowed Martin to steal in for the decisive score.

Image: Hull FC's Lewis Martin streaks clear of the defenders to score a try (SWSpix.com)

Martin's league-leading 21st try of 2025 after earlier efforts from Cade Cust and Harvey Barron, all converted by Zak Hardaker, made sure Hull will end the weekend in sixth, even if Wakefield, as expected, get a walkover win over beleaguered Salford following the cancellation of Sunday's fixture.

Leigh drop to fourth with five rounds left in the regular season, leapfrogged by Leeds following the Rhinos' earlier thrashing of Castleford, with the Leopards left licking their wounds after a bruising contest at the MKM Stadium.

They lost Tongan prop Joe Ofahengaue to injury early on and matters worsened for the visitors when Cust stepped inside, wrongfooting Robbie Mulhern, and muscled past Bailey Hodgson for an opening try.

Hodgson almost made amends as he scythed through Hull's defence but his effort was chalked off for obstruction in the build-up, while John Asiata was denied at the other end because Amir Bourouh's tee-up pass was forward.

But there was no denying Hull after 24 minutes as Barron rose highest to snatch a high kick from stand-off Cust, who raced to scoop up the loose ball from his team-mate's offload before passing back to the wing for an agile dive into the corner.

Leigh almost halved the deficit before half-time but Keanan Brand could only get fingertips to Lam's looping pass, ultimately unable to cling on with the line at his mercy.

Umyla Hanley was held up over the line moments after the resumption but the momentum was with Leigh and two converted tries within the space of five minutes levelled matters at 12-12.

First, Lam spotted a gap then grounded the ball despite dragging several defenders over the line with him in the 51st minute, while O'Brien spun past debutant full-back Lloyd Kemp to touch down by the posts.

But it was O'Brien's wayward pass that allowed Hull to hit the front again after the hour, with Martin kicking out of a scrambling Hodgson's hands and racing for his eighth try in his last three matches.

It was a nervy final 20 minutes for Hull, who missed the chance to extend their lead in the closing stages when Hardaker put a 35-yard penalty wide.

Leigh, beaten by Leeds last week to end a four-match winning streak, went for broke in the dying seconds but Frankie Halton's desperate grubber after the hooter was gathered by the teenage Kemp and thrown into touch to end proceedings.

