Super League: Wakefield Trinity handed 48-0 victory after Salford Red Devils fixture cancellation

The RFL has confirmed that Wakefield Trinity will be awarded a 48-0 victory from their cancelled Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils.

The club said in a statement released on Friday evening they had made the decision to cancel the fixture amid "significant concerns regarding player welfare", with only two senior players available for the home fixture along with 15 academy products.

The RFL met to decide the outcome of the fixture and stated: "Following the cancellation of the Round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity which was scheduled for Sunday August 17, the RFL Board have ruled that the match should be awarded to Wakefield Trinity with a scoreline of 48-0.

"This is in line with Operational Rule B1:23, and taking into account the circumstances behind Salford's cancellation of the fixture, and the advanced stage of the Betfred Super League season."

Salford's financial turmoil has resulted in major uncertainty over the club's future, with late wage payments, a mass exodus of players and 19 losses in 21 Super League games combining to create a bleak picture.

Although the club insist the decision is a one-off and that they will field a team against Leigh Leopards this week, the move will inevitably raise concerns over their ability to complete the season, with five more rounds remaining.

Despite the cancellation of the fixture, Salford fan group 'The 1873' still went ahead with their planned protest, with a raft of fans showing up for the march that ended at The Salford Community Stadium.

Afterwards they released a statement saying: "We promised fans their voices would be heard and they were - and we promise they will continue to be heard.

"Let's be clear: this is not a one-off. This is just the beginning.

"If the owners thought the fans would simply lie down and accept watching our club being ripped apart, they were very wrong."