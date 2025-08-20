Sport England ask RFL for 'Governance Action Plan' after meeting over sport's future funding

Sport England have asked The Rugby Football League (RFL) to come up with a "Governance Action Plan" to ensure the sport is compliant with their codes.

It was reported earlier this week that Sport England could cut funding from the RFL over concerns about the sport's governance.

Officials from Sport England then met RFL bosses this week to address issues including ensuring that a "transparent recruitment process" had been undertaken.

Sport England want the RFL to "set out steps" in order to become compliant, including "a timeline for appointments to replace the interim Board".

It is understood that it is still possible that Sport England will not release the next payment to the RFL in September should they deem their action to be non-satisfactory.

In a statement, Sport England said: "Sport England hosted a constructive meeting with the RFL yesterday, at which the organisation's leadership confirmed its commitment to good governance and compliance with the Code for Sports Governance.

"As required by Sport England, the RFL are currently producing a Governance Action Plan which sets out steps the organisation will take to become compliant with the Code, including a timeline for appointments to replace the interim Board.

"The RFL understand the importance of adhering to the Code in exchange for public funding, and we look forward to reviewing their Action Plan in due course."

The meeting followed a change in governance at the top of the RFL, with Nigel Wood returning into the fold as a senior executive director while also taking on the role as chair of Rugby League Commercial, the branch which is in charge of broadcasting and sponsorship.

Wood left the RFL back in 2018 after 17 years, with a £300,00 pay-off, but returned in 2025 at the behest of club owners.

A statement from the RFL said: "The RFL were pleased to meet senior Sport England officials on Tuesday. The meeting was an opportunity to reaffirm our total commitment to compliance with the Code for Sports Governance and to reiterate the exceptional circumstances, caused by a number of Board resignations, which required transitional arrangements earlier in the year.

"The route map to return to full compliance remains our Governance Action Plan which is being further updated and under constant review by the RFL Board. The RFL totally understands and supports the need for the highest standards in governance in all matters.

"The RFL were also pleased to hear first-hand the high regard in which the sport is held in terms of the impact Rugby League makes in many hard-to-reach communities, delivered by an outstanding RFL team funded or part-funded through our contract with Sport England."