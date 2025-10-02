Adrian Lam ready to continue Leigh Leopards' 'incredible story' as Wigan Warriors stand in way of Super League Grand Final

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam is "not ready" for 2025 to be over just yet as his side look to make more history by making it to the Super League Grand Final for the first time in the club's existence with a semi-final victory over Wigan Warriors.

The Leopards already made a bit of history for the club in 2025 with their highest-ever regular season finish of third and now they want to take that one step further by ensuring they walk out on October 11 at Old Trafford just 80 minutes away from being crowned as champions.

However, after a bizarre build-up which saw a dispute over the away ticket allocation put the fixture in doubt, Leigh come up against local foes Wigan Warriors who comprehensively beat them 38-0 in the semi-finals of 2024.

While Lam is proud to have put his side so close to the 'Theatre of Dreams' two years in a row, he now knows it is about starting to "achieve" those bigger milestones and that starts with a win at Wigan as the next improvement from their loss last year.

However, he still believes the Warriors are the firm favourites and that "not too many people will give Leigh a chance" but is hopeful his side will get the "result they deserve".

"I'm not ready to not be coaching next week. I understand the processes involved and what we see it as is an opportunity for this group on this current journey," Lam said.

"It's been nice to see us tick boxes along the way as we have done every year. Finishing higher up the ladder certainly shows the trajectory we're on as a club.

"The more of these games we play the better we'll be. To be 80 minutes away from Old Trafford two years running as Leigh Leopards is an incredible story.

"Having said that, we want to achieve things we've never done as a club. We had our first quarter final win at home last week, which was one of those.

"We've got to do things we've never done to get what we deserve so much. We know we've probably got to play better than we have all year to beat Wigan at Wigan. We know not too many people will give us a chance.

"We'll do everything we possible can to be there or thereabouts and fingers crossed some luck goes our way and we get the result we deserve. We're prepared for that and we'll see what happens."

While there is so much going right for the Leopards, Lam did admit he has one concern, with a sickness bug hitting his camp in the build-up meaning many players have not yet trained.

"There's a bit of sickness going around the camp, I think there might be at every club remaining and probably half the group hasn't trained so far," he added.

"That's always a bit alarming but I'm sure they have got it as well."

Peet: It is a celebration of the borough

Although Leigh and Lam will be determined to do what they have not done before, for Wigan, it is about continuing what they know how to do.

As the reigning champions, Matt Peet's side have been there, done that, and won the Grand Final, with their hunger to continue to be successful driving them on.

Now, they just have to put their best foot forward in a match that is not only a contest but a "celebration".

"It's on them. It's the players. I can't manufacture that. They're a determined bunch - a determination group of lads, " Peet said.

"But you could say the same about every team at this stage of the year. You'd be amazed if every team wasn't coming in hungry and motivated. You don't get to this stage of the season unless that's characteristic.

"The hype is done for us. The players are aware of it. The event is going to be huge and the crowd and the atmosphere will bring so much of that, the media attention; it serves a great purpose, the combination of that.

"The players certainly won't need reminding that this is a huge game.

"It will be outstanding. As much as it's a contest and a competition, I think it's a celebration of the borough and the quality of both organisations, not just the teams.

"I think what Leigh has done - they have transformed this into a special fixture. It's always had a rivalry that's based on the geography of the two teams but when we're meeting each other in semi-finals and highlight games of the season, it just adds to it.

"They've been a consistent competitive team but they've also consistently got better and better."

