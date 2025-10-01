Super League semi-finals: Wigan Warriors claim Leigh Leopards pull out of fixture over ticketing dispute

Wigan Warriors have claimed Leigh Leopards do not intend to fulfil Friday's Super League semi-final due to a dispute over ticket allocation.

Wigan say they received written notice from Leigh owner Derek Beaumont on Tuesday night that his club would not play in the match.

Leigh had been given the option of 4,600 or 5,400 tickets for their travelling supporters at the 25,000-capacity Brick Community Stadium, well above the 10 per cent minimum Wigan were required to give.

However, Wigan say Leigh were unhappy with the number of tickets received.

Leigh Leopards and the RFL have been contacted for comment.

Wigan's statement said: "At 10.37pm on Tuesday September 30, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil this Friday's scheduled semi-final fixture.

"We can confirm that Leigh Leopards were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand. This allocation was determined by the independent safety advisory group and our ground safety officer, following consultation with the police. The Super League also sought separate safety advice, which fully endorsed this approach.

"It is important to note that the allocation offered was well above the 10 per cent minimum required for away supporters- indeed, it was almost double that threshold.

"While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our club is legally and professionally bound to comply with the directions of our ground safety officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate.

"The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first.

"This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make.

"We continue to prepare for Friday's semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops."

Leigh recorded their highest Super League finish ever this year and reached the semi-finals thanks to an elimination play-off win over Wakefield Trinity.

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos 14-16 St Helens

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs St Helens - 5.30pm

Women's Grand Final

Sun October 5: Wigan Warriors women vs St Helens women- 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

