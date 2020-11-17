Michael McIlorum: Catalans Dragons hooker handed six-match ban
Michael McIlorum's six-match suspension rules him out of Catalan Dragons' Super League play-off semi-final against St Helens on Friday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 7.30pm; kick-off 7.45pm
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 17/11/20 9:25pm
Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum has been banned for six matches after being found guilty of foul play in his side's 26-14 Super League elimination play-off win over Leeds.
The suspension rules the former Wigan player out of the Dragons' semi-final against St Helens on Friday and the Grand Final if they get there.
He will also miss the start of the 2021 season.
McIlorum admitted making a high tackle on Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer which earned him a one-match ban.
He challenged the severity of the grading but an operational rules tribunal upheld the Grade B charge and increased the ban to two matches and imposed a £500 fine.
The Ireland international was also charged with a Grade F charge of "other contrary behaviour" after lifting an injured Dwyer up off the ground and was facing a separate ban of eight matches or more.
McIlorum pleaded guilty to the charge but succeeded in having it reduced to D and the tribunal imposed a four-match suspension, with no fine.
The suspension is a blow for the Catalans, whose first-choice hooker has started all but two of the Dragons' 16 league and cup matches in 2020.