Michael McIlorum: Catalans Dragons hooker handed six-match ban

Michael McIlorum will miss Catalans Dragons' play-off semi-final against St Helens after being handed a six-match ban

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum has been banned for six matches after being found guilty of foul play in his side's 26-14 Super League elimination play-off win over Leeds.

The suspension rules the former Wigan player out of the Dragons' semi-final against St Helens on Friday and the Grand Final if they get there.

He will also miss the start of the 2021 season.

McIlorum admitted making a high tackle on Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer which earned him a one-match ban.

He challenged the severity of the grading but an operational rules tribunal upheld the Grade B charge and increased the ban to two matches and imposed a £500 fine.

The Ireland international was also charged with a Grade F charge of "other contrary behaviour" after lifting an injured Dwyer up off the ground and was facing a separate ban of eight matches or more.

McIlorum pleaded guilty to the charge but succeeded in having it reduced to D and the tribunal imposed a four-match suspension, with no fine.

The suspension is a blow for the Catalans, whose first-choice hooker has started all but two of the Dragons' 16 league and cup matches in 2020.