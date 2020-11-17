Super League Man of Steel 2020: Wigan duo Bevan French and Liam Farrell on five-man shortlist

Bevan French is among the Man of Steel nominees

Wigan Warriors pair Bevan French and Liam Farrell feature on a five-man shortlist for the 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Full-back French and second rower Farrell are joined by Huddersfield half-back Aidan Sezer, St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote and Castleford hooker Paul McShane.

The winner will be crowned on Monday, November 23, with Sky Sports showing the 2020 Betfred Super League Awards live from 7pm on Sky Sports Mix.

The young player of the year and coach of the year will also be named on Monday, as well as the Spirit of Super League award.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said: "We are extremely grateful to Sky Sports for giving us the platform to celebrate the best of the 2020 Super League season.

Lachlan Coote made the Man of Steel shortlist

"Last year, a live audience at the Lowry Theatre, very passionately cheered home 2019 winner, Jackson Hastings. The 2020 awards will be very different.

"However, what has remained constant has been the exceptional performance levels displayed by every Super League player.

"Games have come thick and fast and schedules have been changed at short notice. Throughout all that, our players have been magnificent. The commitment they have shown to their clubs and fans in such demanding circumstances has been a credit to the game.

"In these tough times, it is important that we take time to celebrate the achievements of our players. I hope all fans will join us on Sky Sports on Monday evening to see revisit the very best of this season's action."

Table-toppers Wigan host Hull FC in the first Super League semi-final on Thursday before St Helens take on Catalans Dragons, with both matches live on Sky Sports Mix.

The awards then fall five days before the Super League Grand Final at the KCOM Stadium in Hull on November 27.