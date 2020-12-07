Tommy Leuluai to remain at Wigan for 2021

Tommy Leuluai, 35, has re-signed with the Wigan Warriors for the 2021 Super League season

Wigan Warriors legend Tommy Leuluai has signed a new one-year extension which will see him stay at the club for the 2021 season.

After playing 302 games and winning seven major honours with Wigan, Leuluai will be the most experienced player in the 2021 first-team squad as he heads into his 11th year with the club.

The 35-year-old half-back began his Rugby League career in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, before making the move to England where he made 40 appearances for Harlequins RL.

A World Cup winner with the Kiwis, Leuluai joined Wigan ahead of the 2007 season and put in a man-of-the-match performance to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the 2010 Super League Grand Final.

Leuluai and Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam pose with the 2020 League Leaders Shield

After a scoring a crucial try in the 2011 Challenge Cup final win over Leeds, he re-joined New Zealand Warriors in 2013 before returning to Wigan in 2017.

The scrum-half featured in the club's historic fourth World Club Challenge triumph, before claiming a second Grand Final winners' ring in 2018.

After making 19 appearances and nine assists in 2020, Leuluai won his third League Leaders' Shield medal as he helped the Warriors to finish top spot in the Betfred Super League.

On signing for 2021, Leuluai said: "I'm really happy to be here and to be going around again. My body is feeling good. I still have that drive, hunger and desire to do it.

"The main thing for me is knowing I can go out there and perform. I'm still enjoying it - knowing I can still compete and contribute to the team.

"I'm excited to be part of the team for next year. It's a great squad and I'm looking forward to it.

"The future is safe with the guys coming through and I hope to help them out as much as I can. For me, I'll be looking to play my best football and see where it goes from there."

Despite Wigan clinching the League Leaders' Shield for 2020, they lost the Grand Final to St Helens

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, added: "Every player has their own motivations. For Thomas, it's about earning the respect of his teammates, and they have it in abundance.

"His desire to play rugby, win and improve is still as strong as it ever was. Every left side attack in the league knows, that when they are playing against him, it's going to be a tough day.

"He is still leaving an impression on the players he plays against, usually in their ribs. As he enters the latter stages of his career, his influence on the club is as important as it ever was.

"Thomas is one of those players that every opposing fan would love to have in their team. We are lucky to have him at Wigan."