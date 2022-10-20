Leigh Leopards: Promoted side unveil rebrand and nine new signings for Super League 2023

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has unveiled a bold new look for the club ahead of their return to Super League

Leigh are hoping a change of name will help bring about a change of fortune when they re-enter the Betfred Super League in 2023.

The Centurions beat Batley in the Betfred Championship Grand Final earlier this month to earn promotion for the fourth time in the Super League era.

They were immediately relegated in 2005, 2017 and 2021 but are confident they can buck the trend and will hope to do so in a new guise after changing their name from Centurions - the nickname they have used since the professional game's last winter season in 1995/96 - to Leopards.

Owner Derek Beaumont told a press conference at Leigh Sports Village that the arrival of global media giants IMG to help re-imagine the game presented an opportunity to rebrand the club.

"It's not a whim," Beaumont said. "It was the result of quite a lot of research over a period of time.

"It's a re-branding of our club that creates a lot more opportunities from a commercial and retail aspect."

Leigh also unveiled a raft of new signings to back up their bid to establish themselves in Super League, headed by full-back Zak Hardaker from Leeds Rhinos and centre Ricky Leutele from Huddersfield Giants.

Zak Hardaker has reunited with former Wigan head coach Adrian Lam at Leigh

Hardaker, who was not offered a new contract by the Rhinos, revealed his move to the Leopards was influenced by the presence of his former Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam.

"Me and Lammy have had a good connection since my Wigan days," Hardaker said. "It was a number of factors why it's going to be an exciting year.

"I turned up today and didn't realise Ricky had signed, it's just amazing. I want to be top six, top four, we want to reach for the top, I wouldn't come here if I didn't think that possible."

Leutele is a player who was in demand when his contract with the Giants expired, with Leigh managing to secure the former Samoa international's signature.

Ricky Leutele has joined Leigh Leopards after some impressive displays for Huddersfield Giants in 2022.

"They sold me their ambitions for the next few years and I decided I want to be part of something special they're building here," Leutele said.

The club have also recruited forwards Matt Davis, Rob Mulhern, Oliver Holmes, Jacob Gannon and Jack Hughes from Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers half-back Gareth O'Brien and winger Tom Briscoe from Leeds.

Leigh general manager Neil Jukes told the conference that, of the 27 members of Lam's squad, 23 have signed minimum two-year contracts.

Beaumont said he was confident of attracting crowds in excess of 7,000 in 2023 and pledged to liven up the game-day experience with the aid of fireworks and confetti cannons.

"We're not going into Super League to make up the numbers," Beaumont added.