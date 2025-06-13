Hull KR vs Catalans: Challenge Cup winners demolish French side as Castleford shock Hull

Rampant Hull KR shrugged off any fears of a Challenge Cup final hangover as they demolished feeble Catalans Dragons 68-6 to tighten their grip on top spot in Betfred Super League.

Amid a celebratory atmosphere at Craven Park, Rovers ran in 12 tries, including a brace for Wembley hero Mikey Lewis, to sink the French side, who slumped to their heaviest defeat and had captain Ben Garcia sent off for a moment of madness midway through the first half.

Catalans arrived in east Hull on a run of three games without scoring a point and they proceeded to set a new Super League record of 313 scoreless minutes before Luke Keary finally broke the unwanted streak after the break.

The extent to which their season is unravelling since the recent departure of head coach Steve McNamara was underscored by a desperate first-half display that saw Rovers seize every available opportunity to boost their potentially crucial points difference.

Head coach Willie Peters made three changes to his Wembley starting line-up, including restoring the cup-tied former Catalans full-back Arthur Mourgue, who responded by kicking 10 of 12 conversion attempts against his former club.

After an early scare, when Garcia was held up over the line, Rovers set about adding to the upbeat feel, with Tom Davies starting where he left off last week by surging over for the opener.

After Jez Litten and Tyrone May combined to send James Batchelor galloping over for a second, Catalans began collapsing in spectacular fashion, Franck Maria the first of many culprits when he waved Sauaso Sue through for Rovers' third, then was promptly sin-binned for a high tackle.

Maria's antics had nothing on the normally dependable Garcia, though, who threw punches first at Elliot Minchella then Lewis in quick succession, sparking a mass brawl and earning an inevitable red card that briefly saw the French side down to 11.

Kelepi Tanginoa crossed for the fourth and Lewis's superb lofted pass was flung back inside by Noah Booth for Jack Broadbent to go over for number five.

Batchelor crossed for his second before Lewis got a try of his own just before the interval after another Catalans calamity, full-back Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet completely missing an attempted kick and allowing the Wembley star to scamper through.

Trailing 38-0 at half-time, there would be no respite for Catalans, who fell further behind when Sue crossed for his second and his side's eighth.

Keary did at least ensure Catalans avoided the humiliation of becoming the first top-flight club to fail to score in four successive matches when he took advantage of a rare hole in the Rovers rearguard on the hour mark.

But the hosts were relentless. Lewis went over again before Mourgue kicked his side to the half-century mark, then further tries from Booth, Jai Whitbread and May had shell-shocked Catalans praying for the final hooter.

Castleford ensure Hull's miserable home run continues

Hull's hoodoo at home continued after they slumped to a shock 22-14 defeat to Castleford as the Tigers claimed just their fourth win of the season.

Tries from Innes and Louis Senior, Daejarn Asi and Tom Amone, plus three successful conversions from ex-Hull KR halfback Rowan Milnes extended the Black and Whites' winless sequence at the MKM Stadium.

It is now 10 losses and one draw in all competitions since they last won on their own patch against Wigan 11 months ago, despite Lewis Martin's two late tries setting up a grandstand finale.

All of Hull's seven wins this year have been on the road - including in their last two at Leigh and Catalans Dragons - and had they broken their duck at home, they would have moved up to fourth.

But they were off the pace for large spells before a late surge against 10th-placed Castleford, who had only won once away from home this season against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.