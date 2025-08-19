Process and panel revealed for Super League's expansion to 14 teams from 2026

The process to determine whether Super League expands from 12 to 14 and, if so, how those clubs will be chosen, has been revealed.

The current 12 clubs in Super League have voted to extend the top flight to 14 clubs from the 2026 season subject to a variety of conditions.

Places 1-12 in the competition will be decided via the Club Grading System which is already in place and was used to determine the top flight for 2024.

A panel will then determine which other two clubs, if any, are fit to join Super League.

In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged in the Club Grading System (Fandom, Performance, Finances, Stadium and Community), the panel will judge applications against a further set of criteria relating to Finance and Sustainability.

These include their financial performance in 2025; detailed financial performance and sustainability forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons; and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond.

For the latter, analysis will be provided by the RFL's England Performance Unit.

Clubs have until August 26 to register their intent to apply. By September 12, they then have to have submitted all relevant information in a full formal application, with October 16 the date on which the composition of the Super League for 2026 will be announced, including Club Grading scores and the decisions made by the panel.

Super League Expansion Timetable By Tuesday August 26 Clubs must register their intent to apply By Friday September 12 Clubs must supply all relevant information in a full formal application Thursday October 16 Composition of 2026 Betfred Super League to be announced (the Club Grading scores, and the decisions of the panel

The panel which will be looking at the inclusion of teams 13 and 14, chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Jonathan Caine, has now been revealed and will have seven members.

Lord Caine will be joined by two fellow non-executive RFL directors - Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power - plus the RFL Chief Executive Tony Sutton and interim Head of Legal Graeme Sarjeant.

Rugby League Commercial's Managing Director Rhodri Jones and Peter Hutton, the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial who is also a Super League (Europe) Board member, then make up the panel.

Lord Caine said: "I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition.

"This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust. All of our proceedings will be conducted on the basis of absolute fairness, rigorous impartiality between the applicants, total independence and, of necessity, complete confidentiality."

