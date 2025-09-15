London Broncos: Super League bid for 2026 expansion confirmed as Jason Demetriou 'commits' to club

The London Broncos have outlined their bid to join the proposed expansion of the Betfred Super League to 14 clubs from 2026 amid new ownership and a "three-year pre-commitment" from leading NRL head coach Jason Demetriou.

The Broncos currently play in the Championship after dropping out of top tier in 2024 under the IMG gradings system after a single season back in Super League.

With a takeover of the club being led by former Australia international and Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer, Grant Wechsel and Gary Hetherington, the Broncos say they have made a "comprehensive submission" to the RFL's Super League application process which "represents a clear vision for the future of the London Broncos and for the growth of the game in London".

"The submission is a detailed operational and financial plan for the club to achieve financial sustainability and success both on and off the field," the statement added.

"The London Broncos are proposing changes in governance at the club, including a new ownership group which will consist of rugby league legend Darren Lockyer, successful businessman Grant Wechsel and Gary Hetherington.

"These changes will provide the club with the capital, commitment, credibility and capability that are required to be a competitive force in the top-tier competition."

The Broncos are one of nine teams - seven from the Championship - who have submitted formal applications to be considered for a Super League expansion.

Image: Jason Demetriou when head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2024

Commitment from Demetriou confirmed - with 'several' NRL players close too

Significantly, the Broncos also revealed that they had secured a "three-year pre-commitment" from Demetriou who "has agreed to a long-term arrangement to help implement new winning systems, curricula and culture in the club".

Demetriou, who captained Wakefield Trinity for five seasons, has extensive experience from both English and Australian rugby league.

He was part of the North Queensland Cowboys' 2015 NRL Grand Final-winning coaching staff and led South Sydney Rabbitohs to a preliminary final before departing in 2024.

The club said they are also "in the process of securing pre-commitments from leading NRL players, including several internationals, that would comprise up to half the run-on team".

Lockyer said: "A successful London club will help the Super League achieve maximum growth and potential.

"To be a truly national competition and to grow the game's exposure, finances and talent pool, the game should be represented in the nation's capital, and the largest financial market in the world."

"London is the largest greenfield market for rugby league growth; if anchored by a strong and sustainable club, the benefits to rugby league could be huge."

Wechsel said a "root-and-branch review" of the club had already been completed and they would now be "recalibrating the club across all operational disciplines to achieve excellence".

"We want the London Broncos to be the standard-bearer for the Super League; that's our commitment to the governing body, London Broncos fans, and the rugby league community," he added.

