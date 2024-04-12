Alex Walmsley: St Helens prop signs contract extension with Super League club

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

With the contract extension, Walmsley will enter a 14th season with the Saints. The powerhouse forward has made 278 appearances for the club and scored 51 tries.

He also has a trophy-laden cabinet with five Super League wins, four League Leaders' Shields, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge.

Walmsley has also made six appearances for England, four for Great Britain and has been selected for the Super League Dream Team on four occasions.

"I'm really happy, it's been something that's been in the pipeline for a while so to get it finalised, sorted and announced, I'm pleased," said Walmsley. "I am happy and excited for the next two and a half years.

"Fourteen years at Saints is a long time and I've had some fantastic times over those over the years so far, and I am sure there's going to be some great times still to come.

"Being at a club with the quality we have in our squad, we should be challenging for silverware. Anything less than that isn't really an option, that's a massive reason why I still want to be involved at Saints.

"I want to be part of successful teams, in finals and picking up silverware. There are high expectations on us, but those expectations can be met.

"I'm from a similar town in Dewsbury, a working-class town and coming to live in another working-class town and being supported by those people, I know they're the best people in the world.

"Ever since I've been here, the fans have supported me, you've backed me when I've gone through tough times.

"Thanks for everything over the last 11 and a half years, I'm sure that backing won't change in the next two and a half and I'm truly grateful for the support, hopefully I can do you justice."

Head coach Paul Wellens added: "Alex has been a fantastic story ever since he came into the club, his journey wasn't the conventional one through an academy system, he played university rugby and then joined Batley before coming to St.Helens.

"He is a shining example for players who don't go through the youth systems that there is still another path. Since joining us he has been nothing but exemplary in everything he has done, a real talisman and a huge reason behind the success we've had in our recent history.



"When teams plan to play against St Helens I would invariably think that Alex Walmsley gets mentioned in most team meetings because of how unique he is, how destructive he can be.

"We work with Alex day-to-day, and he is a diligent and caring person, who looks out for his team-mates. Everyone has a huge amount of respect for him as a person and not just as a player."

