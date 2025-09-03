Salford Red Devils handed further adjournment in HMRC hearing as financial crisis continues

Salford Red Devils have been granted a further adjournment to their HMRC winding-up petition.

The case, which was originally scheduled in June, was then set to be heard on Wednesday over unpaid bills over £700,000, with the possibilities of the club being wound-up or placed into administration.

However, the court granted the club a further opportunity to secure the finances required to stay alive and see out the 2025 Super League season. It is reported the case will be heard again on October 29.

In a statement, Salford said: "Following today's [Wednesday's] HMRC hearing, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the courts for granting a further adjournment.

"This positive outcome is a vital step forward and allows Salford Red Devils to complete the remainder of our fixtures this season. It reflects the resilience of the club and the ongoing efforts taking place behind the scenes to secure its long-term future.

"We also want to acknowledge the continued support from everyone connected to the club. Your backing - whether in the stands, in the community, or beyond - remains an important part of what keeps Salford moving forward.

"As we approach the final games of the season, we encourage everyone to get behind the team and help us finish strong-on and off the field."

The club have been battling severe cash-flow problems despite a takeover by a consortium led by businessman Dario Berta purchasing the club in February, said consortium since promising a bridging loan to clear debts that has yet to transpire.

Prior to that, the club was placed under a £1.2m sustainability salary cap by the RFL, with a raft of players leaving the club including captain Ryan Brierley.

Salford have been relying on external funding from WeDo Finance as their accounts remain frozen and a Rugby Football League [RFL] statement labelled Salford's financial woes as "damaging and draining for the sport" but insisted that the "only alternative" to approving an ownership takeover earlier this year was the "very probable and immediate demise of the club".

Members of the consortium, Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown, have attended Salford games.

The decision comes just a week after a rare moment of relief for Salford as they managed to pull off a shock 25-12 win away at Warrington Wolves, denying uncertainty over their existence to claim the victory, with their cobbled-together starting 13 featuring seven loan players.

