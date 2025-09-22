Salford deducted two Super League points for breaching RFL rules in St Helens fixture

Salford Red Devils have been deducted two Betfred Super League points for breaching a number of RFL operational rules in their team selection for the Round One fixture at St Helens on February 15.

The Red Devils fielded a team mostly made up of academy players, which they lost by a competition record 82-0.

Salford have been operating under strict salary-cap restrictions throughout the season due to financial issues and their failure to pay players and staff on time.

The sanction reduces last-placed Salford's final points tally for the season from six to four. While it may appear cosmetic, it could have grave implications for their slim hopes of retaining their top-flight status.

A statement from the Rugby Football League (RFL) said: "The Salford management accepted the team chosen for the match at St Helens was significantly weaker than it needed to be and several first-team players advertised as being unable to play in the match were in fact available to be selected.

"The club accepted that this offence merited a points deduction. Salford have also been fined £5,000, half of it suspended until 2029."

In addition, they are likely to face a further points deduction for failing to fulfil a separate fixture against Wakefield in August, plus Friday night's pitch invasion against the same opponents.

Under IMG grading rules, a points deduction also incurs a 0.25 deduction from the score that will determine their place in the grading rankings, with the top 12 clubs earning an automatic place in Super League for 2026.

The Red Devils look almost certain to be removed from the top flight next month due to their ongoing financial issues, shifting the focus to an adjourned winding-up order - and in what form the 151-year-old club might continue to exist at all.

Fan protests and frequent chants against the club's elusive owners provided the majority of the narrative when the action on the pitch was very much secondary to the implications off it as they were beaten 52-16 on Friday by play-off-bound Wakefield amid an acrimonious atmosphere at the Salford Community Stadium.

Image: Salford fans protested ahead of the clash with Wakefield as their season came to a tumultuous close on Friday night

