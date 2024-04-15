Richie Myler: Hull FC appoint former Super League player as new director of rugby following retirement

Richie Myler has been named as Hull FC's new director of rugby after he announced his retirement as a player with York Knights.

Betfred Championship side York confirmed half-back Myler had retired after struggling to recover from elbow surgery. That was soon followed by the Betfred Super League club Hull FC announcing the 33-year-old had signed a three-year deal in the role with them.

Myler's position will involve him overseeing all on-field performance aspects of the senior and academy teams, including rugby operations, recruitment, and the management of the club's coaching staff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Hull FC's defeat to Huddersfield Giants in Round 7 of the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I would like to say thank you to York Knights and especially [club chairman] Clint Goodchild for the recent opportunity the club gave to me and in understanding and supporting the reasons for my departure to take on the role of director of rugby at Hull FC," Myler said.

"Rugby league has been my life since being four years old. However, with a few unfortunate injuries in the last nine months and the sudden opportunity that has arisen to work with Adam Pearson at Hull FC is simply an opportunity too exciting to turn down."

Myler, who represented both England and Ireland at international level during his career, had successful five-year spells with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

He also represented Widnes Viking, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons before he joined York last November on a one-year deal.

Image: Richie Myler had been with York since signing a one-year deal last November

Myler's appointment comes after Hull FC parted company with Tony Smith and assistant Stanley Gene last week, having won only one of their first seven Super League games in 2024 and he is already involved in the process of appointing a replacement.

"He brings vast experience from a successful playing career and has demonstrated a clear hunger and ambition to be successful in his new off-field career," Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson said of Myler.

"He has already got to work at the club with our coaching staff and players, and is actively involved in the process to find our next head coach. We are excited to see the contribution he can make to Hull FC."

The Betfred Super League returns on Sky Sports on Friday, April 19 with three games to start Round 8 - including Hull FC's trip to St Helens (7.55pm, Sky Sports Mix). Watch every match of the Betfred Super League season live on Sky Sports in 2024 or stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...