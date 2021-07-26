Luke Gale stripped of Leeds Rhinos captaincy 'for behaviours not aligned to team trademarks'

Luke Gale has been stripped of the Leeds Rhinos captaincy

Leeds Rhinos have taken the captaincy away from England scrum-half Luke Gale.

The 33-year-old former Castleford player was left out of coach Richard Agar's team for last Friday's game against Salford.

The Rhinos say he has been "stood down" as captain "for behaviours not aligned to team trademarks".

In a statement, Gale said: "I would like to apologise to everyone connected to the club for my behaviour, which fell below the standards expected of our team.

"I will be making sure I give my absolute best every day to help the team achieve our goal this season."

Leeds say Gale, who is in his second season at Headingley following his move from Castleford, will be available for Thursday's Super League clash at Hull FC and they now see this matter closed.

Australian prop Matt Prior captained the team in Gale's absence against the Red Devils and led them to a 38-16 victory.