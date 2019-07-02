Catalans Dragons' Sam Moa and Jason Baitieri suffer injury blows

Sam Moa will miss the rest of the season

Catalans Dragons prop Sam Moa will miss the rest of the season with a broken forearm and fellow forward Jason Baitieri is also facing a lengthy lay-off after undergoing foot surgery.

Moa, who has played in all but two of the French club's 22 league and cup games this season, suffered the break during Sunday's 31-12 defeat at Leeds and underwent surgery on Monday.

The Catalans say Moa will be out for between 12 and 16 weeks, ruling him out until the 2020 season.

Baitieri, who missed the trip to Headingley through suspension, has had surgery to repair ligament damage in his foot and will be sidelined for between eight and 12 weeks.

The Dragons are on a desperate run of form, losing five straight games in all competitions and have dropped to sixth in the Betfred Super League.

Catalans face Wakefield Trinity at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm.