Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins to miss Catalans Dragons Super League play-off

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum and forward Joel Tomkins will miss Friday's Super League play-off semi-final against St Helens after being handed bans.

They will also miss the Grand Final if the Dragons get there, as well as the start of the 2021 season, following incidents in Friday's 26-14 Super League elimination play-off win over Leeds.

McIlorum admitted to making a high tackle on Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer which earned him a one-match ban. He challenged the severity of the grading but an operational rules tribunal upheld the Grade B charge and increased the ban to two matches and imposed a £500 fine.

The Ireland international was also charged with a Grade F charge of "other contrary behaviour" after lifting an injured Dwyer up off the ground and was facing a separate ban of eight matches or more.

McIlorum pleaded guilty to the charge but succeeded in having it reduced to D and the tribunal imposed a four-match suspension, with no fine.

The suspension is a blow for the Catalans, whose first-choice hooker has started in all but two of the Dragons' 16 league and cup matches in 2020.

Tomkins has been given an eight-match ban for making "inappropriate contact" on Leeds full-back Richie Myler in the same game.

The former Wigan and England back rower was referred to an RFL operational rules tribunal after footage appeared to show him making contact with Myler's backside.

Tomkins, who needs one more appearance to reach 300 in his career, was found guilty of "other contrary behaviour" by the panel, which gave him the minimum sentence for a Grade F offence and fined him £500.

The French club engaged Leeds-based sports lawyer Richard Cramer to represent them at the hearings, which began at 5pm and lasted until nearly midnight.

It is unclear whether the club will appeal the decisions.