Danny McGuire to become Hull KR head of recruitment in 2020

Former Leeds favourite Danny McGuire will become Hull KR's new head of recruitment when he hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

The appointment on a two-year contract rules the 36-year-old half-back out of a return to Headingley, where he was promised a job in retirement.

McGuire, an eight-time Super League Grand Final winner with his hometown club, will combine the newly-created role with coaching Rovers' half-backs as well as working in their commercial department.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to a new challenge," McGuire said. "I've only ever played rugby league so I'm excited for the next chapter in my life.

"I've been speaking to the club for a few months now. Since announcing my retirement I've been planning for the future and I've really enjoyed my time here. I was keen to stick around in a role and this one came around.

"Recruitment is going to be the main focus but I'm also going to be doing some work with the half-backs in coaching, the academy and the commercial department. It's a really rounded role."

Meanwhile, Hull KR's former Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield prop Nick Scruton has announced his retirement from rugby league and team-mate Lee Jewitt is to take a break from the game on medical advice.

Both front-rowers have left the Super League club and, although Jewitt has no immediate plans to follow Scruton into retirement, he has already begun to explore other job options.

Scruton, 34, joined Rovers from Wakefield in 2017 and helped them secure promotion back to Super League - but has not played for them in 2019 because of injury and has heeded surgeon's advice.

Scruton said: "Obviously it's pretty devastating, the thought of not ever playing rugby ever again.

"It's been a big part of my life for a long time and it will be hard to get my head around. But it's for the best and on the surgeon's advice it was my time to call it quits."

Jewitt, 32, formerly with Salford and Castleford, has made just three appearances this season, largely due to concussion.

"It felt like the right decision," Jewitt said. "At the end of the day, the club want a player on the field week in week out and I've not been able to give them that.

"However, we leave on great terms. It was a mutual decision and there are no hard feelings at all.

"I've been working over the last five or six years doing different courses on counselling, sports psychology, mental health and welfare. It's my passion and I'd love to work in sport and particularly rugby league."

Hull KR have now lost three players in the last month, with winger Joe Wardill calling time on his career at the age of 21 following three hip operations in as many years.