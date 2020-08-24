Hull KR: Chairman Neil Hudgell to stand down in December

Neil Hudgell is standing down as Hull KR chairman

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell has announced he is to stand down at the Betfred Super League club.

Hudgell has said he will leave his position on December 1, after 16 years at the helm.

"Lockdown has given me a chance to reflect on the sport, the club and my personal situation," he said.

"Hull Kingston Rovers has been an all-consuming journey for me for the last 16 years and I have decided that now is the right time for change



"Coming back to play brings with it a return of the same old stresses and anxieties.

"The weight of expectation for a club of our size and support base is enormous and needs more than I feel I am now able to give.

"I do not believe I can do justice to it any longer, which would be letting down the magnificent support base of our great club."

The Robins are currently bottom of Super League but, with no relegation this year, Hudgell believes his successor will take over a club with huge potential.

He said: "Any incumbent would be taking over a club with a significant level of liquidity, as well as Super League status preserved.

"It's time for someone else to come in and elevate our great club to where I have not quite managed to take it."