Willie Peters: Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin confident Super League club will retain head coach despite NRL interest

Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin has told Sky Sports he is confident the club will retain head coach Willie Peters over the next few years despite big interest in the Australian from the NRL.

Peters took over at Rovers in 2023 and has since guided the club to a Super League Grand Final appearance in 2024 - losing to Wigan Warriors - in addition to Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield glory this year.

Indeed, Hull KR's Challenge Cup success in June was their first silverware won for 40 years, with the Robins eyeing up an unprecedented treble as the Super League season enters the play-offs.

Speaking as the latest guest on Sky Sports' The Bench podcast, Lakin cut a relaxed figure in terms of speculation regarding his head coach's future.

"Willie's a fantastic communicator, me and him are very close," Lakin said.

"We talk God knows how many times a day, and we've said to each other, if there is genuine interest, talk to me, tell me. Just open and honest conversations [is how the club will keep hold of Peters].

"We haven't needed to have that conversation. I'm genuinely relaxed on these sorts of things because I think if Willie's attracting interest, then we're doing well. You've got to be pragmatic about it. It's a good situation.

"Not digressing, but we've got a waiting list for fans to come into the stadium. That's a good problem. These are good problems.

"So if there's interest in our players or interest in the coach, it's because we're actually doing well.

"He's contracted to 2028. Genuinely, we haven't had a conversation to suggest otherwise. I believe he's really happy and his family are really happy. So we'll take it as it comes.

"I'm not that bothered. It's all smoke and mirrors sometimes. I think he really enjoys it here and he knows that and over the next couple of years we'll see, but I'm confident, and relaxed in a sensible way.

"He's a brilliant coach. He never misses anything. He's into every detail. He thinks about it non-stop. I think how he delivers his messages to the players is superb too. Short and sharp.

"But he's always thinking every week: 'How do I deliver the right messages for the week ahead?' Theme of the week, etc. But detail is the detail. He's all over all the detail."

'McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves won't be replaced'

Speaking about the player side of things, Lakin confirmed veteran pair Michael McIlorum (37) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (36) - signed on one-year contracts for this season - would not be staying on, nor would they be replaced for 2026.

"As I sit here now, I think we're pretty happy with our squad. Will there be movement next year? Quite possibly," he said.

"But will we be bringing in two seasoned pros like we have this year? No, I think that we have that experience in the squad now.

"We've just incrementally always improved our squad. We majored on experience with Michael McIlorum and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

"Around the changing room and around the club, they've been there and done it and made a big difference. It has paid off.

"They both knew what they were coming for. I remember talking to Mickie Mac as we signed him and I said: 'You're here to win a trophy', and he said: 'I'm not. I'm here to win three', and you don't argue with him, do you?

"But that's the mentality, and I think they've added that mentality. Our senior group are growing year on year.

"Also, the reality of it is I don't think in the market place there's anybody out there that can replace those two.

"Recruitment is difficult. Do you know the key to it? I know all clubs are at different phases of their life cycle, but for us, it's retention.

"Retention is key for that very reason. Recruitment's hard, but don't lose what you've got, because it's very, very difficult. You look at some of our key players and you think: 'If he goes, who are you replacing him with?' We're struggling.

"Keep what you've got and just incrementally add. So that's where we're at. We're not looking at wholesale changes anymore.

"I'm really happy with our squad, but will we have two or three in and out? Probably."

