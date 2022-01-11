France to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup 71 years after hosting sport's first showpiece in 1954

France will host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, 71 years after hosting the first one in 1954

France will host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, 71 years after putting on the sport's first showpiece tournament in 1954.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced alongside minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu that the country would host the tournament from October to mid-November 2025.

The hosting arrangement for the 17th RL World Cup was confirmed by an agreement signed between Troy Grant, president of the International Rugby League (IRL) and Michel Wiener, managing director of France 2025.

France 2025 will host four versions of the World Cup format: men's, women's wheelchair and youth, and will be spread across 40 cities throughout the country.

England were due to host the 2021 World Cup, but it was postponed to later this year

The announcement comes with France already hosting the Rugby Union World Cup in September/October 2023, and the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

"France is a land of major sporting events, which represent a tremendous asset for economic appeal and social cohesion in our regions, PM Castex said on Tuesday.

"Hosting of the Rugby Union World Cup in 2023 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024 are spearheads of this policy, carried out jointly by the state and communities.

"The Rugby League World Cup, which will be organised in 2025 by France, is a great opportunity for the many regions and cities that wish to engage in this dynamic and I support it wholeheartedly."

Australia won the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, beating England 6-0 in Brisbane

President of the International Rugby League Grant added: "The rebirth of international rugby league in France has been a strategic goal of our sport for many decades and I am delighted that it will now become a reality through this award of the 2025 World Cup to France.

"As the sport's international federation, International Rugby League is so pleased to be able to bring the world cup home, to where it all began with the first world cup in 1954, and in keeping with that historic theme, for the very first time there will be four competitions - Men, Women, Wheelchair and Youth - truly a Rugby League World Cup for everyone, and for all of society.

"We are very grateful to the French government and all the regions, cities and towns for the strong support they have given to our outstanding French bid team and we can't wait to welcome visitors from across the globe to this wonderful country.

"This 2025 World Cup journey will allow us to build on the already strong bond that exists between rugby league and France, but also to deepen rugby league's presence in and throughout the country.

"As a sport, we are proud to complete a trifecta of major world sporting events in this magnificent French decade of sport and help celebrate a wonderful, proud and dynamic nation through an unforgettable celebration of rugby league"

Luc Lacoste, president of the French Rugby League Federation, said: "With this announcement of the return of the Rugby League World Cup to its homeland of France, it is wonderful news.

"We are extremely proud for them to see this magnificent event being launched today.

"Together, we will make France 2025 a huge success. The story starts today."