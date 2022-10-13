Rugby League World Cup 2021: Shaun Wane names England squad for World Cup opener

Dom Young is named in Shaun Wane's 19-strong squad for England's opener

England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-strong squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup tournament opener against Samoa at St James’ Park.

Winger Dom Young has been preferred to 34-year-old Ryan Hall, England's record try scorer, after making a big impression in last Friday's warm-up match versus Fiji.

England are facing Samoa for the first time in five years and the home side will be led by captain Sam Tomkins.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Dom Young's try-scoring efforts for Newcastle Knights in the NRL Take a look at Dom Young's try-scoring efforts for Newcastle Knights in the NRL

Young, a 21-year-old former Huddersfield player, scored one try and created two more in England's 50-0 win and is present in Wane's 19-man squad, which contains just one other specialist winger in St Helens' Tommy Makinson.

Makinson, rested against Fiji, won the Golden Boot after making a spectacular entrance onto the international stage in the 2018 Test series against New Zealand. He says playing in a World Cup on home soil will provide the highlight of his career.

"This will go straight to the top," Makinson said. "It just doesn't come any bigger.

"It's every kid's dream to play in a home World Cup and now it's about delivering. Hopefully we can start it in style and get the job done."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Wigan second-rower John Bateman was the only player unavailable as he continues to serve a three-match ban carried over from the Super League season.

Wane has named all three half-backs available to him and the inclusion of Michael McIlorum as the only hooker suggests he will put Jack Welsby's versatility to good use.

Oledzki was one of two injury doubts after damaging a shoulder playing for Leeds in the Grand Final and one of his fellow front-rowers, Mike Cooper or Chris Hill, are expected to drop out of the 19 when Wane shows his full hand 90 minutes before kick-off.

The inclusion of another 21-year-old, Kai Pearce-Paul, indicates he could be on standby in case second-rower Mike McMeeken fails to recover from a foot injury.

Pearce-Paul is one of five uncapped players, alongside Young, Victor Radley, Marc Sneyd and Herbie Farnworth.

Kallum Watkins, Tom Burgess, Hill and Elliott Whitehead are the four survivors from the team that lost to Australia in the 2017 World Cup final.

England's 19-man squad

1 Sam Tomkins (captain), 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kallum Watkins 4 Herbie Farnworth, 6 Jack Welsby, 7 George Williams, 8 Tom Burgess, 9 Micky McIlorum, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Victor Radley, 14 Dom Young, 15 Morgan Knowles, 16 Matty Lees, 17 Mike Cooper, 18 Chris Hill, 20 Mike McMeeken, 21 Marc Sneyd, 24 Kai Pearce-Paul

Young: It's going to be a great atmosphere

Young is poised to make his debut at St James' Park and believes his family will all be incredibly proud of it being in Newcastle.

The Yorkshireman had the option of representing his family's Jamaican roots but chose instead to play for England in the knowledge that he would have a group of Newcastle fans cheering him on at the opener.

Dom Young impressed during last Friday's warm-up match against Fiji

"My mum's side of the family are all from Newcastle," he revealed.

"It's kind of weird really, especially when I'm in Newcastle in Australia - and a lot of the suburbs have similar names as well.

"They're all Geordies, all proud United fans, and I've been to the stadium a few times. It's massive and it's going to be a great atmosphere - you know what English fans are like."

Burrow to signal start of Rugby League World Cup

Rob Burrow will be guest of honour at St James' Park. The former England star, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, will signal the start of the Tournament Welcome prior to the 2.30pm kick-off.

Burrow's friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield will be part of a group bringing the three World Cup trophies onto the pitch before Kaiser Chiefs will provide a musical curtain-raiser.

"It's an honour to get the RLWC2021 Tournament Welcome under way and join my family and my friend Kev at St James' Park for the opening celebrations," Burrow said.

"This tournament is going to be like no other so to be there in Newcastle for that opening game, in what should be an unbelievable occasion, it's going to be an absolute thrill."

Paulo: Samoa looking forward to challenge

Samoa captain Junior Paulo says his side are excited by the challenge of taking on hosts England at St James' Park but admits that time has not been on their side.

While 10 of the 16 competing nations were all going through warm-up matches last weekend, Samoa coach Matt Parish was still waiting for most of his star names to arrive in the country.

Seven members of the 24-man squad were playing in the NRL Grand Final in Sydney 12 days ago and, after the celebrations died down, they have had little time to settle into their Doncaster base.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Parish has named all five victorious Penrith players, Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago and Spencer Leniu, in his 19-man squad for their opener against England, along with Paulo and his Parramatta team-mate Oregon Kaufusi.

Paulo says his team face a challenge but are determined to spoil their hosts' party.

"That would be quite the outcome for us but it's all about preparation," he said. "The boys have gelled quite well but, knowing we haven't played a lot of footy together, it's all about building that connection.

"They've a quality forward pack and in that warm-up game they certainly powered through the middle," he continued.

"It's a challenge we're definitely looking forward to. We know we've got a quality outfit and we're looking to hit the ground running this week."

Samoa's 19-man squad

1 Joseph Suaalii, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Anthony Milford, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Junior Paulo (captain), 12 Jayden Su'a, 13 Josh Aloiai, 14 Tyrone May, 16 Spencer Leniu, 17 Martin Taupa'u, 18 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 20 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 22 Kelma Tuilagi, 23 Oregon Kaufusi, 24 Braden Hamlin-Uele