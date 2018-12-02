Wayne Bennett to join Rabbitohs earlier than planned after Broncos exit

England head coach Wayne Bennett has had his contract terminated by Australian team Brisbane Broncos.

The 68-year-old will therefore join South Sydney Rabbitohs a year earlier than previously arranged.

Bennett - who was reappointed as England head coach earlier this year - was initially set to join the Rabbitohs in 2020, with Anthony Seibold moving in the opposite direction.

But the change has now been effected ahead of schedule and Seibold has been installed as the new Broncos coach.

A Broncos statement read: "The Brisbane Broncos board has terminated coach Wayne Bennett's contract with immediate effect.

"The terms of this termination are confidential.

"The Broncos thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best in the future.

Rabbitohs are delighted to announce that Wayne Bennett will join the Club as Head Coach for the 2019 season. #GoRabbitohs ❤💚🐇



Full Statement 👉 https://t.co/laC6v4zvAe pic.twitter.com/5lv12eu9o2 — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) December 2, 2018

"The Broncos would like to thank members, sponsors, corporate partners, players and staff for their patience and understanding through this period of transition."

Bennett told the Rabbitohs website: "I'm really pleased it's all resolved and that I can join this great club with a free mind, knowing I did the right thing by the fans, staff and players.

"I'm really looking forward to being at South Sydney and working with the players, staff, board and all of the members.

"It's a wonderful club, South Sydney, and I feel privileged to have the chance to coach this team."