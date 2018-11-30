Barcelona's Nou Camp to host Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors

The Nou Camp will host a rugby league fixture for the first time

Super League champions Wigan will face Challenge Cup holders Catalans at Barcelona's Nou Camp on Saturday, May 18 [kick-off 3.30pm UK time].

Catalans received a formal invitation from Barcelona to play at the iconic 99,354-seater stadium following last season's Challenge Cup win.

The Perpignan club agreed to move their Super League round 16 fixture with Wigan 120 miles south to Barcelona in what will be the first rugby league game to be played at the Nou Camp.

"I think we do not realise yet the impact of this event for our club, our competition and our sport," said Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch.

"The prospect of playing a game in one of the biggest stadiums in the world is exceptional and I would like to thank [Barcelona president] Josep Maria Bartomeu for giving us this opportunity.

"I hope this game is the beginning of a great story between our two clubs."

Wigan chairman Ian Lenaghan added: "This is a landmark moment in Super League's history and we are extremely proud to play our part in making history.

"Having European rugby league's two current title holders face each other in the iconic surroundings of the Nou Camp is a mouth-watering prospect and is one that I truly believe will be an historic occasion for the sport."

The Nou Camp hosted the final of French rugby union's Top 14 in 2016, where a crowd of 99,124 saw Racing 92 defeat Toulon.