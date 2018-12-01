Jarrod Sammut joins Wigan after London release

Wigan Warriors have signed half-back Jarrod Sammut on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old moves to the DW Stadium after being released by newly promoted Super League side London Broncos.

Sammut spent the past two seasons with the Broncos, scoring more than 560 points in 55 appearances, and he kicked two goals in their 4-2 win over Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game - which sealed their return to the top flight.

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam said: "Jarrod is a player who can produce a little bit of magic and keep defences guessing.

"He's a livewire type of half-back, and he'll add to our options in the halves.

Jarrod Sammut (left) says his move to Wigan is a 'massive opportunity'

"Having spoken to him, Jarrod is hungry to show he has what it takes to produce the type of footy he is capable of on a consistent basis for a club the size of Wigan.

"I'm excited to be working with him, and I'm sure all of our fans will enjoy seeing him take to the field in the cherry-and-white jersey."

Sammut started his career with the Penrith Panthers in the NRL and has previously played in Super League for Crusaders, Bradford and Wakefield.

He said: "It's a massive opportunity for myself to play for one of the biggest clubs in Super League.

"I'm really excited to get stuck in and play my part.

"I hope I can bring a different style of rugby and attacking flair to the team, as I've been around the game for quite some time."