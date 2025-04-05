Challenge Cup: Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons into semi-finals

Leigh came from behind to beat Wakefield 20-12 to seal their place in the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 68th-minute Bailey Hodgson try.

The Leopards, who beat their hosts on the way to Wembley glory in 2023, trailed 12-6 approaching the final quarter.

But they notched 14 unanswered points with scores from centre Tesi Niu, Hodgson and three Gareth O'Brien goals.

And it was sweet revenge for Adrian Lam's side after losing last week's Super League encounter between the teams 40-14.

For Daryl Powell's side it was disappointment after looking to move within 80 minutes of Wembley for the first time since 2016.

Catalans edge past battling Salford

Image: Sam Tomkins made his 400th appearance in all rugby league in Catalans Dragons' Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Salford

Catalans Dragons were made to fight for their place in the last four of the Betfred Challenge Cup by crisis-hit Salford, before winning 20-12.

The visiting Red Devils have been operating under salary cap sanctions for much of the season due to their financial plight, with several key players departing in recent weeks.

However, they put up a valiant effort at Stade Gilbert Brutus as Jake Shorrocks and Matty Foster crossed in each half to give the Betfred Super League's basement club some hope for the rest of the campaign.

Nick Cotric and Arthur Romano gave the hosts an early 8-0 lead before Shorrocks crossed to cut the deficit to two points at the break.

Elliott Whitehead and Theo Fages extended Catalans' advantage to 20-6 in the second half before Foster's reply, converted by Chris Hankinson with 17 minutes remaining, ensured the home side were made to work for their semi-final berth.