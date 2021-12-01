Transfer talk: Tyrone May joins Catalans Dragons and Lachlan Lam's Leigh Centurions link

Tyrone May has made the switch to Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports rugby league reporter Jenna Brooks is back with another look at the latest transfer gossip and news, including another big-name signing for Catalans Dragons and a possible father-son reunion at Leigh Centurions...

May deal done

As expected, Tyrone May will spend 2022 in the south of France.

The former Penrith Panthers player will join new recruits Mitchell Pearce and Dylan Napa at the Catalans Dragons after signing a one-year deal.

The 25-year old made his NRL debut for the Panthers in 2017, where he scored five tries in nine appearances.

"First of all, I'm very grateful for this opportunity," May said. "I can't thank the coach Steve McNamara, Alex Chan and the president Bernard Guasch enough for allowing me to come to such a great club with an amazing fanbase.

"I'm eager to meet my new team-mates and gain their respect by working hard to go one better this year."

May, who can play half-back, centre or in the back row, helped Penrith to an NRL Grand Final triumph in 2021 and has played 56 games in four seasons, scoring 10 tries.

Dragons head coach McNamara said May not only brings a wealth of experience but will add plenty of depth and quality to his team as well.

"Tyrone will add great quality, depth and competition for places within our team," McNamara said. "He arrives as a current Grand Final winner and his versatility and ability to play many positions to a high standard will be a huge asset for us."

Lam speculation

It is understood Lachlan Lam is set to play under his father, Adrian Lam, at Championship side Leigh Centurions for 2022.

The Sydney Roosters half-back is still contracted to the NRL side for next season, but according to Wide World of Sports, Lam will request a release.

Lachlan Lam has been linked with a move to Leigh

In three seasons, the Papua New Guinea international has played 31 games for the Bondi-based side.

The 23-year-old has struggled to take ownership of the Roosters' half-back jersey though, with the likes of Sam Walker and Luke Keary seen as the consistent playmakers.

Busy Centurions

The younger Lam is likely to join Nene Macdonald, who has signed with the Centurions for the 2022 Championship season.

The 27-year-old has played almost 100 NRL games for Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks.

The Papua New Guinea international said it has been an ambition of his to play in the UK and he cannot wait to get started with his new side.

"I'm hoping to get over as soon as possible," Macdonald said. "Coming to live and play in the UK has long been an ambition of mine and this is the perfect opportunity for me.

"I've known Adrian Lam for a while now. He's a legend in PNG and we've kept in touch over the years. He told me he wanted me to come over and having him at Leigh will make the transition easier.

"Now I'm hoping for a big year with Leigh Centurions and to finish it playing for my country again in the World Cup. It's a massive honour playing for PNG and having already played in two World Cups I can't wait to experience that again."

Tom Amone has agreed a move to Leigh

The Championship side have also announced the signing of prop Tom Amone from Wests Tigers.

The 24-year-old, who has spent time playing for the Rabbitohs in the NRL too, said he wants to help the Centurions return to the top flight.

"I'm a little bit nervous but I'm also very excited and I can't wait to get over to the UK and prepare for a big season ahead," Amone said.

"I know what the ambitions of the club are, and I want to play my part in helping Leigh Centurions achieve their goal of getting back into Super League."

Lui plays on

Rob Lui has joined North Queensland's feeder team in Townsville

It looks like we have not seen the last of Rob Lui on a rugby league pitch.

The former Leeds Rhinos playmaker, who left Headingley to return to Australia, is set to sign for North Queensland's feeder team Townsville Blackhawks - which means he could feature again in the NRL if called upon.

The 31-year-old has played more than 200 games for Wests Tigers, the Cowboys, Salford Red Devils and Leeds.