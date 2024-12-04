Women's Super League 2025: Full fixtures released as York Valkyrie look to defend their title

York Valkyrie will launch their defence of their Women's Super League title against Wigan Warriors on Friday May 16 at The Brick Community Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

The Valkyrie made history by becoming the first team to retain their crown as they denied St Helens the treble in October in front of a record crowd, with Lindsay Anfield's side now on the hunt for a third successive title.

Saints will be looking to bounce back from that agonising defeat under new head coaches Craig Richards and Derek Hardman, with new signings Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle and Caitlin Casey all set to face their former club in a Challenge Cup Final rematch against Leeds Rhinos on May 17 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm.

Sky Sports will showcase three fixtures once again this year, in addition to the play-offs and Grand Final.

Leigh Leopards secured a place in the top flight for 2025 after defeating Featherstone Rovers 34-16 in the promotion play-off final and will begin life in the Super League on May 18 at home to Amanda Wilkinson's Barrow Raiders.

On the same day, Warrington Wolves host Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with both sides hoping that 2025 could be the year they make ground on the top four teams in the competition.

The second live game of the season will be on Friday July 11 when Leeds take on Saints at AMT Headingley at 5.30pm - the first part of a double header which also features the men's teams in Round 18 of the Super League.

Women's Super League on Sky Sports May 16 - Wigan Warriors vs York Valkyrie July 11 - Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens September 5 - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors September 21 - Play-fffs October 5 - Grand Final

Just a few weeks later, Wigan will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on September 5 to face the Saints, also live on Sky Sports, where they will be looking to avenge their 2024 semi-final defeat.

The 2025 campaign will have 14 rounds, concluding on the weekend of September 14/15, before the top four face off in the play-offs on September 21 for a spot in this year's Grand Final on Sunday October 5 - which will be hosted at the home ground of the highest-ranked club.

All eight sides will begin their hunt for silverware in the Betfred Challenge Cup on the weekend of April 5/6, with the final returning to Wembley Stadium for only the third time on Saturday June 7.

Thomas Brindle, general manager of the Betfred Women's Super League, said: "2025 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for women's rugby league, which kicks off in March with a thrilling clash between England and the Australian Jillaroos in Las Vegas.

"Without a doubt, there will be some emerging young talent on display continuing to make their mark on the game alongside the senior internationals - I wish them all the best for that fixture.

"This upcoming season promises some high-intensity, thrilling match-ups from the very beginning, including St Helens looking for redemption against old rivals Leeds Rhinos.

"It's also fantastic to welcome Leigh Leopards into the competition and I'm confident they will help us deliver another brilliant season following a record-breaking year, with unprecedented participation numbers and viewing figures.

"We are also grateful for the continued support from Sky Sports. What a way to start the season, with the back-to-back defending champions taking on last year's most improved team - Wigan Warriors - who will no doubt be aiming for silverware this year."