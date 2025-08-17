Super League: St Helens dismantle Huddersfield in nine-try win to rise to third

Tristan Sailor runs in one of St Helens' nine tries against Huddersfield. (Pic: SWPix.com)

St Helens climbed up to third in the Betfred Super League table after an emphatic 52-4 home win over Huddersfield.

The visitors, who have endured a troubled season with form and fitness, came into this game with hope rather than expectation despite winning their last two matches.

But they were up against a Saints side that have been hitting form at the back end of the season - and Paul Wellens' men held all the aces to rattle in nine tries making it eight wins from their last nine outings.

Also pleasing for Saints was the return of full-back Jack Welsby, who came off the bench in the last 30 minutes, with long-term casualties Joe Batchelor and James Bell also returning.

Saints opened their account after 10 minutes when on-song full-back Tristan Sailor zipped through half a gap in the Giants defence, with England hooker Daryl Clark up in support.

Clark eventually got the ball to centre Mark Percival, who finished strongly. Kyle Feldt added the extras to make it a six-point lead.

Giants had held on pretty well in the opening quarter, but crucially had centre Taane Milne sin-binned after Giants were penalised for their own messy ruck at the midway point.

Saints scented blood, and they rattled in three tries while the Giants were down to 12 men.

The first of those was a simple transfer along the long with teen Harry Robertson holding the ball up well before presenting a gift to Feldt in the corner.

He was swiftly followed over the try line by Sailor, who outjumped George Flanagan before scampering over.

And then teenage wing Owen Dagnall scored a sensational try, racing down the left wing before cutting inside on a weaving run and finally getting the ball down on the right despite some desperate cover tackling that stopped him on the line.

Feldt converted all three to make it 24-0 before Giants were back to 13 men.

Giants kept at it, and were rewarded when second row Joe Greenwood powered in from close range for an unconverted try to make it 24-4 at half-time.

But Saints regained full control two minutes after the interval when skipper Jonny Lomax collected Sailor's pass to finish off. And then Morgan Knowles powered on to a short ball to ride a weak tackle to extend the lead.

Welsby entered the fray at that point, slotting in at full-back with Sailor switching to the halves.

The tries kept coming, with Percival crossing from close range and then Feldt plucking a kick wide out of the air for another.

But the dazzling solo effort from halfway by Sailor after 63 minutes, which brought up the half-century, was the last of the afternoon's scoring.

