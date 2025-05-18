Super League: Wakefield Trinity thrash Warrington Wolves, while Castleford Tigers power past Salford Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wakefield Trinity's game against Warrington Wolves in the Super League Highlights of Wakefield Trinity's game against Warrington Wolves in the Super League

Wakefield Trinity thrashed Warrington Wolves, while Castleford Tigers proved too strong for the Salford Red Devils in Sunday's Super League action.

Caius Faatili barged over for an early double and Wakefield proceeded to run riot against woeful Warrington in a one-sided Super League clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Josh Griffin also crossed the line twice in a thumping seven-try, 40-10 win for the hosts that was supplemented by six kicks from the impeccable Max Jowitt.

For Sam Burgess' visitors, the scenes on the final hooter proved a far cry from last week's Challenge Cup semi-final celebrations following their victory over Leigh.

Tom Johnstone was among the try scorers as Wakefield thrashed Warrington in Sunday's Super League

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Apart from briefly stirring towards the end of the first period, Burgess' men looked utterly toothless and even the imminent prospect of a return to Wembley cannot distract from the fact they continue to languish in a lowly ninth place in the Super League table.

In contrast, Daryl Powell's Wakefield lifted themselves into the play-off places after this latest rampant performance, in which they made their intentions clear from the opening moments.

Castleford 48-16 Salford: Hoy hits hat-trick vs Super League's basement side

Tex Hoy touched down for a hat-trick as Castleford beat bottom club Salford 48-16 at the Mend-A-Hose Stadium for their third Super League win of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Castleford Tigers' game against Salford Red Devils in the Super League Highlights of Castleford Tigers' game against Salford Red Devils in the Super League

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Australian full-back Hoy went over twice in the first half and, after further tries before the break from centre Zac Cini and wing Innes Senior, the Tigers led 24-0 at half-time.

Spirited Salford cut the deficit with two tries in quick succession from Matty Foster and Nene MacDonald early in the second period before the Tigers restored control to complete the double this season over the visitors.

Hoy's third effort was sandwiched by scores from Muizz Mustapha and Alex Mellor and after MacDonald's second try for Salford, Daejarn Asi's late effort completed the scoring.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.