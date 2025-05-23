Super League: Leaders Hull KR land psychological blow with win over Warrington Wolves ahead of Challenge Cup final
Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies (two), Mikey Lewis, Joe Burgess and Tyrone May score tries as Hull KR post big Super League win at Warrington; Hull KR face Warrington in Challenge Cup final on Saturday June 7; Sky Sports will show every game of Super League live this season
Last Updated: 23/05/25 10:24pm
Super League leaders Hull KR landed a psychological blow on Warrington with a 31-12 victory in their Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal on Friday.
Rovers ran in six tries in a hard-fought contest at at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.
Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies and Mikey Lewis crossed in a dominant first-half display before Joe Burgess and Tyrone May also got on the scoresheet.
Yet with Arthur Mourgue missing three conversion attempts, Warrington - who were hampered by the absence of several stars who could return for the Wembley rematch in a fortnight - stayed in the contest with Daniel Russell and Josh Thewlis tries.
The result was put beyond doubt when Davies grabbed his second late on and Mourgue landed his third goal of the night. Lewis added a drop-goal just before the final hooter.
Huddersfield Giants 4-46 St Helens
St Helens continued to ease the pressure on head coach Paul Wellens as they brushed aside hapless Huddersfield to claim their second successive Super League win at the John Smith's Stadium.
Full-back Jack Welsby helped himself to a hat-trick as Saints built on last week's thumping win over Catalans Dragons and made it yet another night to forget for Luke Robinson's beleaguered Giants.
Three weeks ago Wellens looked on the brink after his side's acrimonious Magic Weekend defeat by Leeds, but his side found favour in the fixture list and proceeded to repair their wounds against opponents who failed to muster much of a fight.
With the return of Tui Lolohea, Robinson was afforded the rare luxury of naming a first-choice spine, but it did not detract from his side's glaring deficiencies which were immediately exposed by Saints' rising teenage star George Whitby.
Whitby, who scored a hat-trick in the thumping win over Catalans, was the architect of a commanding start by the visitors.
