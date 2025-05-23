Other matches

Fri 23rd May

Betfred Super League

  • Warrington Wolves vs Hull K R
  • 8:00pm Friday 23rd May
FT

Warrington 12

Tries: Russell (14), Thewlis (61)
Conversions: Thewlis (16,61)

Hull K R 31

Tries: Broadbent (10), Davies (25,74), Lewis (37), Burgess (52), May (58)
Conversions: Mourgue (26,59,75)
Drop-Goals: Lewis (80)

Super League: Leaders Hull KR land psychological blow with win over Warrington Wolves ahead of Challenge Cup final

Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies (two), Mikey Lewis, Joe Burgess and Tyrone May score tries as Hull KR post big Super League win at Warrington; Hull KR face Warrington in Challenge Cup final on Saturday June 7; Sky Sports will show every game of Super League live this season

Last Updated: 23/05/25 10:24pm

Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington and Hull KR

Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington and Hull KR

Super League leaders Hull KR landed a psychological blow on Warrington with a 31-12 victory in their Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal on Friday.

Rovers ran in six tries in a hard-fought contest at at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies and Mikey Lewis crossed in a dominant first-half display before Joe Burgess and Tyrone May also got on the scoresheet.

Mikey Lewis extended the Hull KR lead just before half-time

Mikey Lewis extended the Hull KR lead just before half-time
Warrington coach Sam Burgess was tight lipped when asked about the rumours surrounding him to the Perth job

Warrington coach Sam Burgess was tight lipped when asked about the rumours surrounding him to the Perth job

Yet with Arthur Mourgue missing three conversion attempts, Warrington - who were hampered by the absence of several stars who could return for the Wembley rematch in a fortnight - stayed in the contest with Daniel Russell and Josh Thewlis tries.

Joe Burgess scored a stunning try in the corner after wonderful attacking play from Lewis

Joe Burgess scored a stunning try in the corner after wonderful attacking play from Lewis

The result was put beyond doubt when Davies grabbed his second late on and Mourgue landed his third goal of the night. Lewis added a drop-goal just before the final hooter.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters was proud of his side but still sees room for improvement despite them sitting top of the Super League

Hull KR boss Willie Peters was proud of his side but still sees room for improvement despite them sitting top of the Super League

Huddersfield Giants 4-46 St Helens

St Helens continued to ease the pressure on head coach Paul Wellens as they brushed aside hapless Huddersfield to claim their second successive Super League win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Highlights of the Super League match between Huddersfield and St Helens

Highlights of the Super League match between Huddersfield and St Helens
Full-back Jack Welsby helped himself to a hat-trick as Saints built on last week's thumping win over Catalans Dragons and made it yet another night to forget for Luke Robinson's beleaguered Giants.

Three weeks ago Wellens looked on the brink after his side's acrimonious Magic Weekend defeat by Leeds, but his side found favour in the fixture list and proceeded to repair their wounds against opponents who failed to muster much of a fight.

With the return of Tui Lolohea, Robinson was afforded the rare luxury of naming a first-choice spine, but it did not detract from his side's glaring deficiencies which were immediately exposed by Saints' rising teenage star George Whitby.

Whitby, who scored a hat-trick in the thumping win over Catalans, was the architect of a commanding start by the visitors.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.

Fri 23rd May

