Bledisloe III: Australia v New Zealand Sky Live preview

Australia and New Zealand will meet in Yokohama on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, for the third and final Bledisloe Cup Test.

Steve Hansen's side have already retained the Bledisloe Cup courtesy of 38-13 and 40-12 victories in August however both sides are treating the final encounter with respect and are set to attack it with real purpose.

Saturday's match will be taking place in Japan's second largest city and will be at the venue where the Rugby World Cup 2019 final will be played.

Without question, the form book lends itself to the world leaders; they've locked away the Bledisloe Cup for a 16th-straight year, have been victorious in all but one of their nine Tests this season and in total have won 113 of their 163 Tests against Australia.

Conversely, the Wallabies have been under considerable scrutiny in recent times and have won only three from nine this season. As a result, they have dropped to seven in the world rankings.

Last time out, Michael Cheika's side were forced to overturn a 24-point half-time deficit to get the job done against the Pumas.

It was an outing described by their captain as "polarising" and, needless to say, consistency is being called for from Austraila's captain.

"It really was a polarising performance from one half to another," said the flanker. "It is a reference point for us - reproducing the consistency of that game-play is paramount for us, it's as simple as that.

"We need to defend better for longer and attack better for longer. In both [Bledisloe] games we put in a lot of good minutes. But that's obviously not enough."

Israel Folau committed to a new four-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs earlier this week

Hooper will lead out a side that contains a changed midfield due to Recce Hodge's ankle injury. Hodge had been in form but will be unavailable for this match and for the whole of the Wallabies' end-of-season tour.

The loss means that Israel Folau is named at outside centre and the 29-year-old is set for a first start there in Test rugby alongside Kurtley Beale at 12.

Winger Sefa Naivalu will be making his first Test appearance since June 2017, Marika Koroibete will line-up on the other wing. Dane Haylett-Petty completes the back three.

From the bench, veteran prop Sekope Kepu is poised to earn his 100th cap. He's set to become Australia's first prop to crack a century and will be only the ninth Australian to play 100 Tests.

Despite the form book, Hansen and his side aren't taking their opponents lightly.

"Our job will be made difficult because of that, it's a one-off Test match. There's been a lot of talk about it being Bled 3 but the Bled is already gone, it's finished," said the head coach.

"It's a one-off Test match and winner takes all so we need to be right on top of our game.

"We'll be up against a good Australian team and they'll be desperate to win, but so are we," he added. "We know that they'll come with a lot of passion and physicality, but our focus this week has been about us and what we want to bring - intensity, skill and a triple threat game."

Sonny Bill Williams during his New Zealand Test debut at Twickenham Stadium in November 2010

With a 'new' face in Australia's midfield, a familiar one in New Zealand's - Sonny Bill Williams - will make his 50th international appearance for the All Blacks in Yokohama.

The 33-year-old made his Test debut against England back in November 2010 and he will partner outside-centre Ryan Crotty on Saturday.

Elsewhere in New Zealand's backline, Damian McKenzie is named at full-back meaning that Ben Smith moves to the right wing. TJ Perenara is handed the nine jersey from the off.

Joe Moody returns from a thumb injury in the front row and there are two changes in the back row due to Shannon Frizell and Sam Cane being out. Liam Squire comes in at blindside with Ardie Savea taking the openside spot.

Last year, New Zealand did not complete a 3-0 sweep during the Bledisloe Cup series and instead lost 23-18 in the last fixture in Brisbane.

The memories of that match remain fresh in the team's mind, something that skipper Kieran Read made clear this week.

"Certainly we do remember those losses and it is driving us at the back of our minds," said New Zealand's captain.

"You've got to be aware of what oppositions will throw at you, but as long as we maintain as much control as we can it will help us.

"We want to be able to dictate games in terms of territory and look after the ball as much as we can," he added. "If we do that, we generally put ourselves in good positions."

Teams

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks; 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Scott Barrett; 6 Liam Squire, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Brodie Retallick, 20 Matt Todd, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Faingaa, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Rob Simmons, 6 Ned Hanigan, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Tom Banks.