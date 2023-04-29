England 38-33 France: 33-point first-half blitz ensures England Six Nations Grand Slam in front of world-record crowd

England skipper Marlie Packer was among the try scorers as the Red Roses clinched a fifth Six Nations title in a row in front of a world record crowd

A stunning first-half Red Roses blitz ensured a fifth Six Nations title in succession as they beat France 38-33 at Twickenham on a history-making and record-breaking day.

Indeed, Saturday's contest was the first time a standalone Red Roses Test was played at Twickenham, while it was played in front of a world-record 58,498 crowd for a women's international.

England scored six tries in the Grand Slam decider through wing Abby Dow, flanker and skipper Marlie Packer, No 8 Alex Matthews, lock Zoe Aldcroft, hooker Lark Davies and a penalty try - five of which came in a stunning 25-minute first-half assault.

Red Roses 38-33 France - Score summary England - Tries: Dow (17), Packer (26), Matthews (32), Penalty Try (36), Aldcroft (40+2), Davies (60). Cons: Rowland (26, 33, 43). France - Tries: Boulard (49), Vernier (56), Escudero (66), Gros (76), Banet (80). Cons: Tremouliere (50, 57, 67). Arbez (80+2).

Rather bizarrely, France started much the stronger, totally dominating territory and possession for the opening quarter, but just failing to find a breakthrough after numerous attacks within the Red Roses 22, before Dow scored on the break for England's opener.

A world-record crowd of 58,498 attend the Grand Slam decider at Twickenham

If the first try came against the run of play, though, the next four in the opening half all came through ruthlessness and overwhelming power, as France also lost playmaker Jessy Trémoulière (intentional knock-on) and tighthead Rose Bernadou (offside and denying probable try) to costly sin-binnings.

Full-back Emilie Boulard hit back for France in the second half, with centre Gabrielle Vernier, No 8 Charlotte Escudero replacement forward Emeline Gros and wing Cyrielle Banet also scoring tries, but the damage had been done, with the Red Roses left to celebrate on departing head coach Simon Middleton's final Test in charge.

Team News For the Red Roses, Packer and Botterman came through injury scares to start. Captain Packer and loosehead Botterman both limped off during England's 48-0 win over Ireland. Bern also returned to the starting line-up at tighthead, with Davies at hooker, with the rest of the pack unchanged. In the backs, Tuima dropped out at centre for Rowland, who made her first start of this year's campaign. Packer returned at scrum-half; Hunt dropped to the bench. France made four changes to the side which beat Wales. Bernadou came into the front-row for her first start this year, replacing Khalfaoui, Feleu replaced Picut at lock, Berthoumieu replaced Ménager in the back-row, while scrum-half Bourdon recovered from injury to start in place of Chambon. Trémoulière started in the 10 jersey to sign off a memorable international career.

It took resolute defending including important penalties won on the ground by Hannah Botterman and back-row Packer to deny France early on, but the pressure was halted when England pounced against the run of play.

Footwork and power swept Helena Rowland through the midfield before quick ball gave Dow sight of the line with the right wing's pace doing the rest.

Abby Dow raced in for England's opening try against the run of play

Rowland's centre partner Tatyana Heard was the next to swat away blue shirts and when she was eventually halted, Packer used her strength to crash over.

France's defence was creaking and fly-half Tremouliere was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, ushering in a damaging spell that saw Matthews cross and a penalty try awarded against Bernadou.

Bernadou followed Tremouliere into the sin-bin and England continued to canter seemingly out of sight as Aldcroft touched down.

Zoe Aldcroft scored England's fifth first half try against France

However, having regrouped at half-time, France full-back Boulard went over in the 48th minute through slick attacking play and when Vernier produced a smart dummy and sidestep before speeding over, the Red Roses' nerves began to fray.

They settled when Davies dived over once England's pack had reasserted itself but the visitors continued to fight with tries by Escudero, Gros and Banet falling narrowly short of the target needed.