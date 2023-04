Women's Six Nations 2023 Grand Slam decider: England's Red Roses vs France from Twickenham LIVE!

Keep up with all the updates in our live blog below from Saturday's history-making Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider between England's Red Roses and France; Fixture is the first ever standalone Red Roses Test at Twickenham; Test is being played in front of a world record 55,000 crowd