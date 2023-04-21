Tackle height in community rugby lowered following Rugby Football Union Council approval

The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered from July 1 after approval from the Rugby Football Union Council

The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered to the base of the sternum from July 1 after the Rugby Football Union Council approved the change.

Attempts by the RFU to force through the change in January were met with uproar by the grassroots game due to a perceived lack of consultation - but the alteration will now be adopted following a period of discussion and an online open survey.

The RFU Council considered the feedback it has received and adjusted the legal height of tackles to "the area of the tummy or belly and below".

RFU president Nigel Gillingham said: "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this consultation and to say thank you in advance to the wider rugby family who will be vital to ensuring we implement this change successfully.

"We along with many other unions across the world are lowering the tackle height to reduce the risk of concussion. We know change is challenging however, it is imperative that we are guided by the science to help make the game safer for our players."

The RFU apologised in January for the "anger and concern" caused by its decision to lower the tackle height, vowing to host forums and workshops "to explain and develop the details of the domestic law variation".

Feedback from coaches, players, match officials, parents and teachers was subsequently presented to the RFU Council.

Law changes from July 1

9.11.(a) Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the head, shoulder, elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over an opponent.



9.11.(b) Ball-carriers must not lower their height significantly before making contact with an opponent in open play.



9.12. A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, head, shoulder, forearm or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.



9.13. A player must not tackle or attempt to tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent in open play above the base of the sternum even if the tackle starts below the base of the sternum.