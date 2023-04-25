Jack Willis wants RFU to reconsider policy of not selecting foreign-based players for England

England and Toulouse flanker Jack Willis wants the Rugby Football Union to reconsider its policy which prevents the selection of foreign-based players.

Willis was given special dispensation to play for England this season having signed a short-term deal at Toulouse after former club Wasps entered administration.

The 26-year-old has since signed a three-year deal at the French club, placing his England future in doubt.

Willis said of the policy: "It's something that I think should be discussed. It has to be discussed really. It's not up to me how these decisions go. If it was, I think I know which way I'd be heading for.

"Hopefully they think it through and hopefully things can change to a degree and open up a little bit more on the leniency.

Willis hopes 'things align slightly better'

"To play for England, you've got to play your best rugby and I felt like [Toulouse] was the right place for me to develop as a rugby player and be the best player I can be.

"I know those two things sort of contradict at the moment but I am hoping it ends up changing so they can align slightly better."

Willis established himself as England's first-choice openside during the Six Nations and hopes he can remain a key player under head coach Steve Borthwick.

He said: "I let Steve know once I'd made my (contract) decision and he was great. Steve has been fantastic since he's been in charge and I've really enjoyed working with him.

"It's something that I really hope I can continue as well because he's a great coach and he really supported me."

Willis 'blown away' by Toulouse support

On Toulouse, Willis added: "They want their players playing international rugby, whether that's for France, for Italy, Argentina, Australia, England. They know how ambitious we are as players and they want to help us fulfil that dream.

"I was sort of blown away by their support and their willingness to put my best foot forward and, whatever I wanted and needed for the England stuff, they wanted to support, no matter what the situation it left them in here. The give and take has been fantastic.

"Day in, day out being here I realised the quality that I'm around. I'd have felt silly turning that down, so that's what fundamentally my decision came down to. I feel very, very fortunate that I've ended up at such a special club."