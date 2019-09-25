George Ford says England must be patient against the USA

George Ford insists that England must be patient in wearing the USA down

George Ford has warned England they must complete the grinding down process before looking to build a score against the USA in Thursday's Rugby World Cup clash.

A feature of Japan 2019 has been the grit shown by tier two nations in holding out against their more established rivals, and Eddie Jones' men have already experienced the determination of stubborn opposition.

A 35-3 victory over Tonga in Sapporo successfully opened the quest to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy but it was an underwhelming start as England laboured when confronted with the Islanders' persistence.

Ford, who leads the team for the second Pool C encounter with Owen Farrell rested to the bench, insists patience is essential against the Eagles.

"It's going to take some real good discipline and sticking to the plan to get the result we want," Ford said.

"We need to put them under pressure and hopefully score a few points off the back of that.

"Like any Test, you've got to do the tough stuff first - in the first 15-20 minutes especially - to see where the rest of the game is going to go."

England face the first true examination of their preparations for the humidity of Japan on Thursday.

When the Pool C showdown kicks off in the evening, the temperature will be 25 degrees with a humidity of 78 per cent and they have already been given an indication of the condition during the eve of match captain's run.

England prepared for the humidity with a tough training cam on Treviso.

Jones has prepared for the conditions by undertaking two heat camps in Treviso during the summer and after overcoming Tonga in the less oppressive atmosphere of the Sapporo Dome, they are braced for a more aggressive climate.

"Ball control is an area we'll look to improve on judging by running around out there just now," scrum-half Ben Youngs said after training on Wednesday.

"It's pretty humid and pretty slippery. It will be a good chance to test how well we've worked on that because training has been pretty minimal this week, just walk throughs."

'No weaknesses in England team'

USA coach Gary Gold insisted that the pressure was all on England as his side prepare to face them in Kobe on Thursday.

The start of this tournament has been a long time coming for the USA, who will be facing England in their first match.

England are in the midst of a four-day turnaround since their win over Tonga, causing coach Eddie Jones to make 10 changes to his starting line-up.

However Gold said that it made no difference who England picked.

"It didn't really bother me who they did and didn't pick because it's coming in waves," said Gold who has coached both Bath and Worcester in the English Premiership.

"If it wasn't the team that played against Tonga, which was monstrously physical and powerful, then it's the team that they've picked at the moment, which is going to be very, very fast.

"I genuinely don't think there are any glaring weaknesses in this England team."

Gold rates his team as "severe underdogs" for the game and stressed that the so-called smaller teams just don't get enough games against the big nations to help them in their quest to improve.

The Eagles last played a top team late last year when they lost to Ireland 57-14 in Dublin. But earlier in 2018, the USA beat Scotland by a point in Houston. Those two are the U.S.' only games against top tier opposition in the last two years.

Gold conceded that his side were significant underdogs, but mentioned Japan's 2015 win over South Africa and Tonga defeating France in 2011 as two occasions when the so-called tier-2 nations have triumphed.

So far in this tournament, Uruguay have produced the biggest upset, beating highly-fancied Fiji 30-27, and while the odds on an upset in Kobe are low, Gold believes that the thought of losing to the Eagles will cross their opponents' minds.

Blaine Scully will skipper the USA against England

"The reality, we've all been there no matter what level you have or haven't played at, you know, that when you're playing a team that on paper is weaker than you, the England players, it will go through their minds. Maybe not for very long, but it will go through their minds. What if? What if?

"So when you're in a situation like that and the pressure is really on them and it's not really on us. We will put the pressure on ourselves in terms of performance, and we want to come out of this game with credibility. We believe in ourselves and think that we're a good team and we want to just give England a good run for their money.

"I think that the other thing to take into consideration is that we pretty much don't have anything to lose. Other than a rugby game. But we don't have anything to lose. Our expectations are quite low. No one has really given us a chance and conversely, that puts pressure on a team like England."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Ruaridh McConnochie, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 George Ford (c) , 9 Willi Heinz ; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 George Kruis, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Billy Vunipola



Replacements: 16 Jack Singleton, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Mark Wilson, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Anthony Watson

USA: 15 Will Hooley, 14 Blaine Scully (c), 13 Marcel Brache, 12 Paul Lasike, 11 Martin Iosefo, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Shaun Davies; 1 David Ainu'u, 2 Joe Taufete'e, 3 Titi Lamositele, 4 Ben Landry, 5 Nick Civetta, 6 Tony Lamborn, 7 John Quill, 8 Cam Dolan

Replacements: 16 Dylan Fawsitt, 17 Olive Kilifi, 18 Paul Mullen, 19 Greg Peterson, 20 Hanco Germishuys, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Bryce Campbell, 23 Mike Te'o