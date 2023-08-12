England 19-17 Wales: George Ford kicks undisciplined hosts to late Rugby World Cup warm-up win after Owen Farrell red card

Maro Itoje scored a crucial try with England down to 12 players, before George Ford kicked the hosts to a late win

George Ford's penalty with four minutes to go saw England pip Wales 19-17 and bank a Rugby World Cup warm-up win, but only after skipper Owen Farrell was red carded.

Farrell will now face a suspension which will almost certainly see him miss part of September's World Cup in France, with England's toughest Pool D game vs Argentina their opening Test.

Played in front of a healthy Twickenham crowd of over 74,000, Farrell's card was one of three shown to England in the second half as prop Ellis Genge and full-back Freddie Steward were sin-binned, with the latter fortunate to avoid red himself for taking out Josh Adams in the air without getting airborne.

England 19-17 Wales - Score summary England - Tries: Itoje (68). Cons: Ford (69). Pens: Farrell (10, 40+3, 43), Ford (76). Wales - Tries: Penalty try (60), Tomos William (65). Cons: Biggar (66). Pens: Owen Williams (46).

An error-plagued first period saw Farrell kick two penalties, either side of a Henry Arundell sin-binning for stopping Liam Williams taking a quick-tap, in the only points of the half, which also saw England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet depart with a serious-looking ankle injury.

The second half came alive, however, and Wales looked odds on to win it when a penalty try and Tomos Williams effort with England down to 12 put the visitors 17-9 ahead, only for Warren Gatland's side to then concede a Maro Itoje maul try, before Ford struck.

What's next? England face Ireland in Dublin next Saturday (August 19), and then host Fiji at Twickenham on August 26, before heading to France. They face Argentina on Saturday, September 9 for their RWC opener. Wales face South Africa in Cardiff next Saturday in their final World Cup warm-up, and open up their World Cup campaign vs Fiji on Sunday, September 10 in Bordeaux.

England starting scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet was helped off by two medics due to an ankle injury

England settled into an early spell of control in a drab first period, with Farrell kicking them ahead in the 11th minute, but the hosts continually released pressure off an inexperienced Wales side by kicking out of hand each time they were well-placed within the Wales half.

An unexpected 50:22 produced by No 8 Taine Plumtree finally got Wales into the contest, but the first half was characterised by a catalogue of knock-ons by both sides, which restricted the Test to very little flow or momentum.

After wing Arundell was sin-binned for his needless act, Farrell chose to strike over a second penalty three minutes into dead time at the end of the opening period from under the posts, rather than attack at Wales, asking Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli to let him take up the full minute allowed.

England wing Henry Arundell was sin-binned in the first half for stopping Liam Williams taking a quick-tap

The second half began with Wales openside Tommy Reffell sin-binned a little over 60 seconds in for putting his hands to the floor before jackalling to turn over the ball, with the ref frustrated by the amount of penalties conceded, allowing Farrell to kick England out to a 9-0 lead.

Owen Farrell kicked England into a 9-0 lead either side of half-time

England's scrum was struggling hugely, hemorrhaging penalties, while their attack continued to look stunted, but Ollie Lawrence displayed his power to burst into the 22, only for Liam Williams to produce an crucial breakdown penalty near his own try-line.

Within five minutes, Genge was sin-binned after another scrum penalty against England, and two minutes after that, Liam Williams looked to have scored after Adams had been taken out by Steward once he had got up to collect a Dan Biggar kick pass.

A penalty try was awarded for Freddie Steward taking Josh Adams out in the air

On review with the TMO, Williams was found to have lost the ball, but a penalty try was awarded for Steward's illegal tackle, and the England full-back was lucky not to be shown red such was the danger involved.

Less than four minutes later, Farrell caught Taine Basham direct to the face with a high tackle, using a similar technique which has got him into bother previously. Farrell was shown yellow as part of the new World Rugby card review system, but it was inevitably upgraded to red.

England skipper Farrell was sent from the field of play for a high tackle

Farrell's tackle was inevitably upgraded to a red card under World Rugby's new card review system

Up against 12 players, once the ball was back in open play, Wales could hardly fail to score as Biggar released debutant centre Joe Roberts into space, and he passed inside for Tomos Williams to sprint in.

Tomos Williams ran in Wales' second try with England down to 12 players

Off the restart, Wales were guilty of a series of fatal errors as far as the result was confirmed though. Having failed to exit cleanly, Courtney Lawes jackalled to win a breakdown penalty, with the home side somewhat surprisingly kicking to the corner. From the lineout, their seven-player pack and several backs piled in to romp over through Itoje.

Ford converted to get England within a point, and with five minutes to go, Joe Marchant should have won the game when he collected a stunning Ford cross-field kick at full tilt, but knocked on as he landed.

Joe Marchant looked to have missed the chance to win the Test by knocking on in-goal

Wales lock Adam Beard was sin-binned for repeated penalties, however, and Ford struck over calmly to secure a hectic victory and delight in the stands.

What they said: Borthwick 'proud'; Gatland 'furious, disappointed'

Head coach Borthwick added: "I'm incredibly proud of the character and resilience and it is an immense credit to them after going down to 12. This is a group of players who just don't stop.

"We want 15 on the pitch but we know cards are part of the game now, and we practice those scenarios. We did it this week, though not down to 12. Ultimately we don't want to be in that situation but they dealt with it and came through it well.

"Regarding Owen, we'll wait and see what happens. When I named the squad I said there will be a need to adapt and if anything changes we will.

"The same with Jack van Poortvliet. He'll get a scan. Rather than jump to any conclusions, we'll wait and see what happens."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland admitted he is 'furious' and 'hugely disappointed' with defeat

Wales' Warren Gatland added: "I'm furious actually. I am hugely disappointed but it answered a few questions for us about a few individuals. The final quarter wasn't good enough, we should have won the game.

"It is just about some game management when we had them on the ropes and we just let them off the hook which is disappointing and answered a few questions. We gave away soft penalties at key moments, with the yellow card as well.

"I hate losing and we put ourselves into a position where we should have won. We capitulated in terms of accuracy and players knowing their roles.

"That was a game we should have won and we cost it ourselves. We need to be much better than we were today for next weekend (vs South Africa)."