Rugby World Cup: Henry Slade omitted from England's 33-player squad for France

Henry Slade is the biggest name omitted from Steve Borthwick's 33-strong World Cup squad

England head coach Steve Borthwick has omitted experienced centre Henry Slade from his 33-player World Cup squad.

Henry Arundell has made the cut, alongside Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson and Max Malins but there is no place for Exeter man Slade and Harlequins back row Alex Dombrandt.

Slade was given only 10 minutes by Borthwick as England withered to a 20-9 defeat to Wales at the Principality Stadium over the weekend.

Owen Farrell will captain England while Ben Youngs, Dan Cole, and Courtney Lawes will compete in their fourth World Cup and hooker Theo Dan is included having won his first cap against Wales on Saturday.

Owen Farrell will captain England in his third World Cup with Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes named as vice captains

"Rugby World Cups involve unique challenges in terms of the demands on players, the need for squad flexibility and the limited number of squad places available," said Borthwick, whose squad of 33 players is made up of 19 forwards and 14 backs.

"France 2023 is no different, but I am confident we have selected a squad of 33 that is well able to meet those challenges and leave us best placed to be at our most competitive in this exciting tournament.

"There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad. Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation."

England's 33-player squad in full

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

England will take on Wales in a second warm-up fixture on Saturday at Twickenham before travelling to Ireland and host Fiji a week later in their final two games before the World Cup in France starting on September 8.

Borthwick's side begin their campaign against Argentina in Marseille (Saturday, September 9 at 8pm) before playing Japan in Nice (Sunday, September 17 at 8pm), Chile in Lille (Saturday, September 23 at 4.45pm) and Samoa in Lille (Saturday, October 7 at 4.45pm).

Moody misses out on NZ squad, Retallick included

Joe Moody has missed out on the All Blacks squad for the World Cup

Prop Joe Moody has missed out on the All Blacks squad but lock Brodie Retallick was included despite a knee injury ruling him out of New Zealand's opening match at least.

Flanker Sam Cane will captain the side at the tournament in France in September and October, when New Zealand will be aiming for an unprecedented fourth title.

Loosehead Moody, a starter at the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, has not played since injuring his ankle in May and was not among the six props named by the selectors.

"Moods (should be ready to play) in about two weeks' time," coach Ian Foster said of the 34-year-old.

"But with the compilation of his time off and our programme, having to go into the first part of this World Cup fully loaded, we just want him to go and get some game time.

"We've got a lot of faith in him, he's a special player and has done a lot for the black jersey and hopefully there will be an opportunity later for him."

Brodie Retallick will play in his third World Cup

Retallick suffered a knee injury in New Zealand's 23-20 win over Australia in Dunedin last weekend but was named for his third World Cup.

The All Blacks will play the Springboks at Twickenham in London on August 25 and start their World Cup campaign against hosts France in Paris on September 8.

New Zealand squad

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell

Backs: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.