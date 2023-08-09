Rugby World Cup: Scotland prop Zander Fagerson could play in opening match against South Africa
Zander Fagerson could be available for Scotland's opening match at the World Cup after receiving a reduced ban for charging into a ruck 50 minutes into Scotland's win over France at Murrayfield on Saturday
Last Updated: 09/08/23 8:50am
Scotland prop Zander Fagerson could play in his country's opening World Cup match after receiving a reduced ban for his sending-off against France.
Fagerson was dismissed following a high challenge on Pierre Bourgarit in the 50th minute of Saturday's World Cup warm-up match at Murrayfield.
The Glasgow forward was effectively handed a two-match suspension following a hearing in front of an independent judicial committee chaired by Rhian Williams (Wales) alongside Jamie Corsi (Wales) and Juan Pablo Spirandelli (Argentina) on Tuesday.
Scotland's next three fixtures
Summer Nations Series
12 August - France vs Scotland
26 August - Scotland vs Georgia
Rugby World Cup
10 September - Scotland vs South Africa
That rules him out of this Saturday's return against France and the meeting with Georgia on August 26 but potentially frees him up for the World Cup meeting with South Africa on September 10.
He has officially been banned for three weeks - a schedule that includes the Springboks game - but he has been given the option to replace the last match by joining the "Coaching Intervention Programme" to work on his technique.
Fagerson's initial citing for charging was amended to "dangerous play in a ruck or maul", for which World Rugby's minimum punishment is four weeks, but this was reduced to three after the player admitted guilt "at the earliest opportunity" and showed "remorse".
Scotland also meet Tonga, Romania and Ireland in World Cup Pool B.