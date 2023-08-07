Rugby World Cup: England head coach Steve Borthwick confident of going deep in France

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick expects to make additions to his World Cup Squad as history has shown that changes will inevitably have to be made England head coach Steve Borthwick expects to make additions to his World Cup Squad as history has shown that changes will inevitably have to be made

Steve Borthwick admits he had to make a "number of difficult decisions" but believes his England squad has and exciting blend of youth and experience ahead of the World Cup.

Henry Slade was left out of the squad in an unexpected selection twist from Borthwick with the versatile Exeter centre losing out to Joe Marchant.

The exclusion of Alex Dombrandt means that Billy Vunipola is the only specialist No 8 bound for France next month.

Inexperienced hookers Theo Dan and Jack Walker supply cover for veteran Jamie George, while Henry Arundell provides X-factor in the threequarters, and Borthwick believes he has named a squad good enough to compete with the best teams in world rugby.

"World Cups involve unique challenges in terms of the demands on players, the need for squad flexibility and the limited number of squad places available," Borthwick said.

"There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad. Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

"France 2023 is no different, but I am confident we have selected a squad of 33 that is well able to meet those challenges and leave us best placed to be at our most competitive in this exciting tournament.

"If you look at this group of players, we average over 40 caps with the average age of 26 and in the squad there are 14 of the 23 from the 2019 World Cup final, so we've got a group of players that are experienced with some players playing in their fourth World Cup," Borthwick continued.

"They understand World Cup rugby and that's exciting because that's blended with some players where this will be their first tournament and are bringing that incredible talent. Our job is to harness all their strengths, put them on the pitch and set up in a way that will ensure we can put on quality performances.

"This group of players that we work with are some of the most competitive people I've ever met. They want to win everything they go into."

On the reason for announcing his squad in early August, Borthwick said: "We believe that announcing the squad a little earlier than otherwise might have been the case, brings a clarity and certainty to the group, allowing the players as much time as possible to settle and develop as a squad."

Several players who had a chance to impress in last Saturday's Test in Wales did not make the step up, although Dan, who won his first cap in the 20-9 defeat in Cardiff was selected.

"As Saturday's game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side," added the coach.

Henry Arundell provides X-factor in England's threequarters

Attacking coach Richard Wigglesworth is excited to work with rising England back-three sensation Arundell, saying: "He's an incredibly talented boy and he's one of those players when every time he touches the ball there's a gasp in the stadium.

"I'm really keen to work with him and hopefully help him as much as I can but it's our job to give the boy as much space as possible because what he's got you can't teach."

England will meet Argentina in their opening Pool D fixture in Marseille on September 9. Japan, Samoa and Chile are the other teams in the group.

Key numbers behind England's World Cup squad

1,411 - the total number of caps won by England's World Cup squad members.



14 - the number of backs in the squad.



19 - the number of forwards in the squad.



7 - the number of Gallagher Premiership clubs represented in England's squad.



16 - the number of players yet to play in a Rugby World Cup.



122 - the most-capped player, Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs.



4 - the number of players from French clubs.



27 - the average age of England's World Cup squad.



20 - the age of youngest player Henry Arundell.



3 - the number of Rugby World Cups that Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Courtney Laweshave played in.



England squad for the Rugby World Cup in France

Backs: H Arundell (Racing 92), D Care (Harlequins), E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Sale Sharks), O Lawrence (Bath), M Malins (Bristol), J Marchant (Stade Francais), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester), A Watson (unattached), B Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester), D Cole (Leicester), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dan (Saracens), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol), J George (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton), L Ludlam (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester), D Ribbans (Toulon), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), K Sinckler (Bristol), W Stuart (Bath), B Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).