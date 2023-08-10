France vs Scotland: Jamie Ritchie recovers from calf issue to start against France in Saint-Etienne

Jamie Ritchie returns from injury to captain Scotland against France

Captain Jamie Ritchie is back in the Scotland starting XV for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against France in Saint-Etienne.

The inclusion of the skipper, who has missed the previous two Tests with a calf issue, represents one of six changes to the team made by coach Gregor Townsend that started last weekend's 25-21 victory over Les Bleus in Edinburgh.

There is no place in the squad, however, for Ben White, who was forced off in the first half last weekend with an ankle issue. The scrum-half is replaced in the number nine jersey by Ali Price.

On the wing, Kyle Steyn takes over from Darcy Graham, who has been given the weekend off after scoring tries in each of the previous two warm-up matches.

Veteran prop WP Nel, 37, will fill in for Zander Fagerson, who is suspended following his red card against the French last Saturday, while George Turner replaces fellow hooker Ewan Ashman.

There are two changes to the back three, with flankers Ritchie and Rory Darge coming in for Matt Fagerson and Hamish Watson.

Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner and Josh Bayliss are the six forwards named on the bench, while George Horne and Ollie Smith are the replacement backs.

Scotland team to face France

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, WP Nel, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (c), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Ollie Smith.