Gallagher Premiership: Sale Sharks battle past Harlequins | London Irish cruise to victory over Bristol Bears

Sale Sharks were the stronger side in a tough battle with Harlequins

A round-up of Sunday's Gallagher Premiership action as Sale Sharks proved too strong for Harlequins, with London Irish cruising past Bristol Bears....

Harlequins 16-24 Sale Sharks

Sale overcame an early injury to Tom Curry to sweep aside Gallagher Premiership title rivals Harlequins 24-16 at a rain-soaked Twickenham Stoop.

Curry gave new England head coach Steve Borthwick a scare ahead of the upcoming Six Nations when he limped off in the 16th minute after his right leg was trapped awkwardly during a tackle by Wilco Louw.

His attempts to play on were unsuccessful, but impressive Sale regrouped following the departure of their explosive flanker to take Quins apart with a display of methodical precision that cements second place.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In a first-half dominated by kicking as heavy rain lashed down in south west London, the Sharks crossed through Tom O'Flaherty and Rob du Preez to build a solid 14-6 interval lead.

Tommy Allan's two penalties kept Harlequins in touch but just as they were looking to finish a one-sided first half with a flourish, their Italian fly-half failed to find touch with a penalty.

Quins were in need of inspiration to haul themselves back into contention and it came through Joe Marchant, who pounced when Luke James failed to deal with an Allan crossfield kick and easily won the race to the line.

However, it was a false dawn as Sale responded with forward tries by Akker van der Merwe and Cobus Wiese, the Sharks running down the clock to take the bonus point win.

London Irish 23-7 Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears find themselves at the bottom of the Gallagher Premiership after their dismal start to the season continued with a 23-7 defeat to London Irish.

After stepping in at fly-half for the injured Paddy Jackson, Rory Jennings made his appearance count, converting a 30-metre penalty after just eight minutes to give Irish the lead.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Bristol fought back through Harry Thacker as he found the whitewash from an unopposed maul, but Irish hit straight back, Benhard van Rensburg racing in at the corner before Ben White finished off a kick from Jennings to give Irish a 17-7 lead at the interval.

After the half-time break, Jennings immediately got back to his scoring ways, adding a penalty before finishing the game off with another just five minutes from the full-time whistle to give Irish an emphatic victory.