Scottish referee Hollie Davidson to lead first all-female officiating team in men's European rugby match

Hollie Davidson

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will create history when she leads out the first all-female officiating team in a men's European rugby match.

Davidson will be accompanied by assistant referees Sara Cox (England) and Clara Munarini (Italy) as well as TMO Claire Hodnett (England) and Citing Commissioner Helen O'Reilly (Ireland) as Scarlets take on the Toyota Cheetahs in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

The 30-year-old was previously part of the first all-female team to officiate a men's Test match when she led proceedings in Italy's clash with Portugal in June.

She had also made history in 2017 by becoming Scottish rugby's first full-time professional female referee.

Davidson will also referee for RC Toulon against Zebre Parma at Stade Félix Mayol on January 20.

The former Murrayfield Wanderers scrum-half refereed the final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup when England were edged out by champions New Zealand in Auckland. The tournament saw her become the first female to referee World Cup finals in both sevens and 15s rugby.

Munarini herself made history at the end of last year when she became the first Italian female to officiate in the Heineken Champions Cup, serving on the sideline of London Irish's matchup with Montpellier.