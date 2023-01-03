Johnny Sexton to undergo surgery on cheekbone | Ireland Six Nations doubt?

Johnny Sexton will undergo surgery for a cheekbone injury suffered on Sunday playing for Leinster (see injury to left side of face)

Fly-half Sexton was hurt making an upright tackle on Connacht back-row Jarrad Butler during Leinster's United Rugby Championship victory in Dublin on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has been ruled out of next weekend's URC clash against the Ospreys - and could now be a doubt for the start of Ireland's Guinness Six Nations campaign.

"Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and be further assessed then," Leinster said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ireland, the world-ranked No 1 team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on February 4, before welcoming France to Dublin in a potential title-defining match in Round 2 on February 11.

Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland's three Autumn Nations Series Tests against Fiji (dead leg) and Australia (calf) in November this season because of injury.

He also missed last year's Six Nations Round 2 clash vs France in Paris at the Stade de France due to a hamstring injury.