Rugby World Cup 2019: Canada's Kingsley Jones ready for New Zealand test

Kingsley Jones has hailed Canada's amateur players

Kingsley Jones is under no illusions about the size of the task Canada's amateur players face when they take on the might of New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Pool B clash in Oita is regarded as something of a mismatch, pitting the Rugby World Cup holders and tournament favourites against the second-lowest ranked side in Japan for the tournament.

Canada head coach Jones knows they are up against it, but the former Wales international back row has hailed just being at the World Cup as an achievement for a squad which have to fit playing international rugby around work and family lives.

"The simple thing is we're amateur rugby players against professional rugby players - it's as simple as that," Jones said. "There isn't a pathway for players any longer so we've got guys here who are holding down day jobs.

"Some of them had to compromise their jobs (to be in Japan), and I think it's a huge achievement to be here for the team. Now we're here we've got to be as competitive as we can."

Canada were hammered 48-7 by Italy in their opening encounter in Fukuoka and Jones felt nerves, apprehension and excitement had probably got the better of his players, which led to numerous basic errors and missed tackles.

Italy stormed to a 17-0 lead inside the first quarter and never looked back and while Jones believes his side left points out there, he knows they have to be better against the All Blacks.

Canada captain Tyler Ardron leads the way in the defeat to Italy

"I think there was a little bit of anxiety in the first 20 minutes," Jones said. "If we break the game down and concentrate on the process and win the small battles...there have been parts of the game that have been good and other parts that we need to improve.

"We have to just focus on those things and win the small battles and the scoreboard will look after itself."

New Zealand have made 11 changes for the match from their opening win against South Africa, although Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett start at fly-half and full-back respectively again.

With Jordie on the wing and Scott in the second row, the Barrett brothers will become the first trio of siblings to start for the All Blacks at a World Cup. Winger Rieko Ioane, at 22 the youngest member of the squad, is among the fringe players getting a run-out too.

Brothers Scott, (L) Jordie (C) and Beauden Barrett (R) are all set to make history for New Zealand against Canada

But head coach Steve Hansen is keen to take another long look at fly-half Mo'unga's partnership with full-back Barrett.

"I just wanted to give them more time together," said Hansen, whose side are aiming to make it 16 World Cup wins in a row. "I think it's important.

"They haven't had a lot of Test matches together so they just need some more time. I'm not saying they're not clicking or anything like that, it's just time.

"Canada probably haven't the strength they have had in the past but what they are is a very proud team, a very proud nation and they're led by a very, very good rugby player Tyler Ardron."

Teams

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, TJ Perenara, Atu Moli, Liam Coltman, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Matt Todd, Kieran Read

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith

Canada: Patrick Parfrey, Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH Van Der Merwe, Peter Nelson, Gordon McRorie, Djustice Sears-Duru, Eric Howard, Cole Keith, Evan Olmstead, Conor Keys, Lucas Rumball, Matt Heaton,Tyler Adron

Replacements: Andrew Quattrin, Hubert Buydens, Jake Ilnicki, Michael Sheppard, Josh Larsen, Phil Mack, Taylor Paris, Andrew Coe