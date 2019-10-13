Japan vs Scotland Rugby World Cup clash goes ahead after Typhoon Hagibis

Scotland's crucial clash with Japan will go ahead as planned

Scotland's must-win final Pool A clash against Japan will go ahead as planned at 11.45am BST on Sunday, World Rugby has confirmed.

The group game had been in doubt due to the threat of Typhoon Hagibis, but following a "detailed assessment" of the match venue at Yokohama's International Stadium, the climax to Pool A with the hosts will take place as planned in front of a sell-out 70,000 crowd.

Gregor Townsend's side will qualify for the quarter-finals if they win the game by eight or more points.

An inspection was made at 6am local time on Sunday (10pm BST on Saturday), as well as an assessment from officials on the state of transport links there, with an official announcement coming nearly five hours later.

World Rugby had previously stated that rearranging the fixture was not an option, despite Scotland seeking legal advice on pressing the organisation to allow them to compete for a place in the quarter-finals.

Brave Blossoms head coach Jamie Joseph criticised Scottish Rugby Union's decision, saying that their actions had "undermined the achievements of the Japanese national team".

Ireland secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 47-5 bonus-point victory over Samoa in Fukuoka, which leaves Scotland and Japan battling for the other qualification spot from Pool A.

Scotland are currently third in the group, four points behind Japan, following victories over Russia and Samoa after their opening 27-3 defeat to Ireland.

If Japan win - or lose by fewer than seven points and score four tries - they will top Pool A and face South Africa. Should they claim a losing bonus point, they will finish second and face New Zealand.

The final round of pool stage matches had already been interrupted, as England's encounter with France, which was scheduled to be played a day earlier at the same venue, as well as New Zealand and Italy's meeting in the city of Toyota, were both called off due to the severe conditions.

Sunday's match between Canada and Namibia in Kamaishi was also cancelled, but Wales' meeting with Uruguay and the USA's clash with Tonga are set to go ahead as scheduled.

Typhoon Hagibis has brought an earthquake, wind speeds of up to 150mph and heavy rainfall which has caused deaths, damage to buildings and infrastructure and flash flooding across Japan. Local reports said 90 injuries had been reported by the early hours of Sunday.